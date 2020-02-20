AMIH Subsidiary, Novopelle Waterway, Inc., Announces Official Opening Date of Novopelle Med Spa in The Woodlands Waterway Square

/EIN News/ -- Novopelle Brings First Med Spa to Convenient Waterway Square Location in The Woodlands

ADDISON, TX, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTC Pink: AMIH, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Novopelle Waterway, Inc. (“Novopelle Waterway”), will officially open the doors to its Novopelle Med Spa located at the award-winning Woodlands Waterway in The Woodlands, Texas, on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020. Novopelle Waterway executed a 1,254 square-foot retail lease agreement on November 6, 2019 with the Howard Hughes Corporation marking the second Novopelle Med Spa location to be established and operated by the Company. An official grand opening is currently being planned and scheduled for the end of March 2020.

Novopelle Med Spa offers the latest in non-invasive laser and cosmetic procedures for women and men in a modern, luxurious environment. Their comprehensive services and procedures range from facials and body contouring to injectables and laser hair removal.

“Waterway Square is an ideal destination for Novopelle Med Spa, which joins retail and other service-related businesses, eateries, premier office space and hotels, all in a walkable setting bordering The Woodlands Waterway,” said Rip Reynolds, Vice President of Leasing and Commercial Land for The Howard Hughes Corporation.

“We are excited to add The Woodlands location to our growing portfolio,” said Jacob Cohen, President and CEO, of the Company, who continued, “This prominent and affluent master planned community is a strategic choice that is underscored by the prestigious nature of The Woodlands Waterway. Our team of skilled professionals look forward to serving clients to help them eliminate virtually any type of unwanted skin condition using advanced technology, so they can look and feel their absolute best.”

About American International Holdings Corp.

American International Holdings Corp. is a diversified holding company dedicated to (a) acquiring, managing and operating health, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle companies, businesses and/or brands located both in the United States and abroad; and (b) general contracting and construction. The Company seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that possess strong brand values and that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for the Company and its stakeholders.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com .

About The Woodlands®

The Woodlands is a 28,000-acre master planned community located 27 miles north of downtown Houston. Throughout its 46-year history, The Woodlands has led the way among master planned communities that practice environmental preservation. It is home to 118,000 people, and over 68,000 people work in the community. The Woodlands is one of the most successful master planned communities in Texas and the nation. The Woodlands was named “Trailblazer of the Year” in 2018 by the Greater Houston Builders Association. The community was also named “Humanitarian of the Year” in 2019, 2017, 2016 and 2007 and “Master Planned Community of the Year” in 2015, 2010 and 2007 by the Greater Houston Builders Association.

SOURCE: American International Holdings Corp.

Contact information at: info@amihcorp.com



