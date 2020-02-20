President Lourenço arrives in Kigali for quadripartite summit

Kigali, ANGOLA, February 20 - The Angolan President, João Lourenço, arrived in the early afternoon of Thursday in Kigali city, for a two-day mission in the framework of the peace efforts between neighbors Rwanda and Uganda.,

João Lourenço will participate, Friday, in a Summit with the counterparts of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi.

One of the objectives of the meeting, to be held in the town of Gatuna / Katuna, near the border between Rwanda and Uganda, is to debate the reopening of the common border, closed since March 2019, due to reciprocal accusations of espionage and political meddling.

The Gatuna / Katuna summit, which is 80 kilometers from the Rwandan capital, is also devoted to analyzing ways to ease the tension between Rwanda and Uganda.

The exchange of prisoners between the two countries is also planned, with 13 Rwandans (including three women) and 17 Ugandans.

On the pretext of a border incident that resulted in the death of one person on each side, President Paul Kagame ordered the closure of the border between the two countries, blocking the essential trade route for the movement of people and goods.

At the time, the President of Rwanda accused the Ugandan counterpart of collaborating with the Rwandan opposition and with Hutu forces, to destabilize his country.

In his turn, Museveni accused Kagame of murdering political opponents in Ugandan territory.

Rwanda and Uganda, two landlocked East African countries, are part of the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL), together with Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, Tanzania, Sudan, Kenya and Zambia.

