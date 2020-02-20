Head of State plays down election model criticism

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 20 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço,Thursday considered the criticism of the opposition to the model for the election of the Head of State to be a false problem. ,

The Angolan Head of State reacted to the opposition's calls for the revision of the country's Constitution, to introduce the model of direct election of the President of the Republic, instead of the current one, in which the head of list of the most voted party is elected president.

Before traveling to Gatuna / Katuna, near the border between Rwanda and Uganda, to participate in the summit on these two countries, João Lourenço recalled that the MPs were also elected through party lists submitted to the Constitutional Court.

President Joao Lourenço emphasized that "there is no MP who brags about running an electoral campaign, alone, without integrating any party list, and that, by his own merit, he has won the right to be a MP".

The Angolan statesman added that he does not remember seeing any ballot papers with individual names of MPs, giving voters the opportunity to choose.

"Voters choose political parties and do not choose people," he argued, recalling that the Constitution of the Republic was approved in 2010 by the National Assembly.

