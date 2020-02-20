Attack on Protestant church in Burkina Faso

The Brazilian government strongly condemns the attack that killed at least 24 people and wounded 18 on a Protestant church in the northern Burkina Faso village of Pansi, during a Sunday church service on February 16.

Brazil expresses its condolences to the families of the victims and its wishes of a quick recovery to those wounded. Brazil also expresses its solidarity with the people and government of Burkina Faso and reiterates its repudiation of any form of terrorism, regardless of its motivation.



