Canbiola, Inc. Announces Name Change to Can B Corp.

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Canbiola” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company specializing in the highest-grade CBD products on the market, announced today the company has changed its name from Canbiola, Inc. to Can B Corp.

With the expansion and diversification of the Company’s product line and what we believe is a market leader in the CBD space with Canbiola for medical branded products, Management decided on a full rebranding of the Company in order to delineate the corporate entity from the growing line of consumer brands and products. The launch of this new corporate brand identity signals to the market the evolution of the Company to a diversified health & wellness-focused organization, with a new name, logo, and corporate website, canbcorp.com .

CEO Marco Alfonsi stated, “The Company remains fully focused and committed to the future of CBD. However, our leadership team also recognizes the significant growth opportunity in related health and wellness outside of the CBD category.” As an example, the medical device division, Duramed Inc has been experiencing record growth and will be expanding its product offerings.

The recently announced license agreement with LifeGuard ® for topicals and more is anticipated to yield significant revenue for the Company and create new opportunities in new categories of Health and Wellness. Furthermore, the Pure Health Products LLC division is aggressively expanding its manufacturing capabilities and growing its private label service division.

In the CBD space, Canbiola is now recognized as a leader for professionals in the medical community for its quality and lab-tested consistency. The Company is also updating the packaging on its Seven Chakras line, which is specific for resorts, health clubs, and the hospitality industry. The third product line is Pure Leaf Oil , a direct to consumer and retail line.

Under the Can B Corp. name, the company will be launching several marketing initiatives for its products such as:

You “Can B” Healthy!

You “Can B” Vibrant!

You “Can B” Well!

About Can B Corp.

CanB Corp. is a Health & Wellness company dedicated to delivering the highest quality CBD products, consumer products, and related medical equipment. Products are sold to consumers online, via retailers, marketing partners, events, and through doctors and other medical and health & wellness organizations. Our products are designed, grown, and produced to the highest industry standards. Further, we are committed to serving our customers and marketing partners, with not only the best products but the best service and experience in the marketplace now and in the future.

Can B Corp owns and operates a manufacturing facility under Pure Health Products in Lacey, Washington where all CBD based products are blended and packaged. Can B Corp owns and operates Duramed Inc, which sells medical supplies and devices. Can B Corp owns and operates NY Hemp Depot and Green Grow Farms, which are licensed to grow and cultivate Hemp in the State of New York.

For more information about Can B Corp., please visit: Canbiola.com - coming soon canbcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this letter contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

