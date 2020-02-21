Scott Storick Earns Prestigious Top of the Table Recognition

Principal Logo

Top of the Table is the highest level of MDRT and recognizes Scott for demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge,client service and ethical conduct.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEWS PROVIDED BYPrincipal Financial GroupFeb 12, 2020 Scott R. Storick of the South Florida Business Center of Principal Financial Group, has qualified for the prestigious "Top of the Table*" of the Million Dollar Round Table* (MDRT). Top of the Table is the highest level of membership in MDRT and places Storick among the top professionals in the life insurance and financial services industry.Storick is a 30-year qualifier of the MDRT with 22 Top of the Table honors. MDRT membership is attained by life insurance advisors who meet the organization's annual production requirement and are members of their local life underwriter's association. Round Table membership is an exclusive honor that is achieved only by a small percentage of all life insurance and financial services advisors.In addition to recognizing career accomplishments, Top of the Table membership offers Storick the opportunity to further improve his professional skills by sharing ideas and best practices with other leading professionals at the Top of the Table Annual Meeting and other educational forums.For more information, contact Scott Storick at (561) 862-8051 or storick.scott@principal.com.About MDRTFounded in 1927, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is a global, independent association of more than 62,000 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 69 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet.*A sales component was considered as part of the qualifications for these awards. These recognitions are not representative of any financial performance, advice or returns.Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group.Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co. (except in NY), Principal Life Insurance Co. Securities offered through Principal Securities, Inc., 800/247-1737, member SIPC. Principal National, Principal Life, and Principal Securities, Inc. are members of the Principal Financial Group, Des Moines, IA 50392.Scott Storick, Principal National and Principal Life Financial Representative, Principal Securities Registered Representative. 1093022-022020 Scott Storick, (561) 862-8051 Storick.Scott@principal.com



