Tidal ETF Services’ Assets Under Administration Surpass $700 Million

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO/NEW YORK/MILWAUKEE, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The year is off to a strong start for Tidal ETF Services LLC (“Tidal”) , an innovative leading provider of ETF services.

Today, the company announced assets under administration (“AuA”) have jumped to $700 million in the Tidal ETF Trust (“Trust”). Just in 2020, Tidal’s AuA has increased over 30%.

Tidal has facilitated the development and launch of 8 unique ETFs to-date. Among its current clients are Aware Asset Management, SoFi, Advanced Research Investment Solutions (ARIS) and SP Funds. The company is looking to file additional ETFs with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) shortly.

Eric Falkeis, Chief Executive Officer of Tidal, said, “Launching and growing ETFs that will be successful involves mixing tried and true tactics with a large dose of customization. Finding the right formula is essential, and we have the years of experience and large reputable network to help companies turn their innovative ideas into great products.”

Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to bring lasting ideas to market and help grow their AUM. These services include: strategic guidance and product planning, trust and fund services, legal and compliance support, operations support, marketing and research, and distribution support services. Clients have the option to select one or multiple service packages offered by Tidal, or to advance through the program sequentially.

ABOUT TIDAL ETF SERVICES

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, who have collectively launched hundreds of ETFs, Tidal ETF Services LLC sets out to modernize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed and sold. With a focus on helping ETF issuers and asset managers, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market and place them on a trajectory of steady growth. As advocates for ETF innovation, Tidal partners with clients who share their vision to provide investors with access to the most interesting and viable ETFs available today.

DISCLOSURES

This release is being made available for informational purposes only and should not be used for any other purpose. The information contained herein does not constitute and should not be construed as an offering of advisory services or an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities or related financial instruments in any jurisdiction. Investments in ETFs involve risk. Some investment products have more risk than others. Please read each prospectus for specific details regarding the ETF’s risk profile.

