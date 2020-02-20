vArmour Announces Strategic Global Partnership with Tanium for Enhanced Application Visibility to Secure Endpoints

Partnership enables Continuous Application Relationship Management for endpoints on-premises and in the cloud

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour , the leader in Continuous Application Relationship Management, today announced a global strategic partnership with Tanium to provide enterprises with unparalleled visibility and control for enterprise applications. vArmour and Tanium customers can now easily reduce operational and cybersecurity risk by gaining complete insight into their application relationships across endpoints.



Enterprises commonly have hundreds or thousands of applications (with thousands of internal and external relationships) strewn across classic data centers, private clouds, and public clouds. Continuous Application Relationship Management simplifies the historically complex process of modeling and managing enterprise applications. vArmour Application Controller models applications using the vArmour Security Graph to baseline application communications, scope security boundaries, and orchestrate policy enforcement.

The vArmour partnership with Tanium brings new telemetry and insights into the vArmour Security Graph, enriching the context and extending the reach of application visibility and control across the enterprise.

Through the partnership with Tanium, joint customers will now be able to:

Gain application relationship visibility into bare metal, virtual, and other endpoint systems: Enhanced insight into application relationships on Tanium-monitored endpoints and any other IT and security infrastructure

Enhanced insight into application relationships on Tanium-monitored endpoints and any other IT and security infrastructure Baseline application behaviors: Compute and continuously measure application behavior baselines, and receive alerts to flag violations of those baselines

Compute and continuously measure application behavior baselines, and receive alerts to flag violations of those baselines Automate security policy computation and management: Create, monitor, and enforce endpoint communications policies for risk, regulatory, or compliance requirements

“We could not be more excited about Tanium joining the vArmour cyber technology ecosystem,” said Kate Kuehn, SVP of Alliances, vArmour. “The Tanium alliance demonstrates the concept of our security solutions can be better together, simplifying the technology stack for our joint customers while enhancing application visibility and control to reduce both operational and cyber risk.”

“The explosion in cloud adoption means security teams keep looking for ways to control what is out there and how secure it is,” said Fernando Montenegro, Principal Analyst of Information Security, 451 Research. “There is increased value in centralized, deeper analysis of relationships, in order to detect and respond to attackers. Leveraging telemetry and control from an endpoint management system makes operational sense for any enterprise looking to address cybersecurity risk.”

“The Tanium platform is proven in organizations with even the most complex technical requirements, including half the Fortune 100 and four branches of the U.S. Armed Forces,” said Michael Martins, VP, Tech Partnerships & Alliances, Tanium. “We are excited to partner with vArmour to bring even more value to our customers.”

More details can be found in the vArmour and Tanium Integration Overview video . Additionally, industry journalists are invited to a special discussion panel on “Relationships Matter: The Importance of Ecosystem Partners in Application Relationship Management” on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. PT at Hotel Zetta , 55 5th Street in San Francisco. Please register here .

