Ecobank Group announces 2020 Edition of Fintech Challenge

Ecobank Group (https://www.Ecobank.com), the pan-African banking group, is inviting African fintech entrepreneurs to enter the 3rd edition of the Ecobank Fintech Challenge. The Fintech Challenge gives African start-ups the opportunity to promote their fintech solutions, and potentially partner with Ecobank to roll-out their solutions across Ecobank’s 33 markets in Africa as well as France.

Ecobank welcomes submissions from all start-ups and developers in any of Africa’s 54 countries to enter its 2020 Ecobank Fintech Challenge at https://www.Ecobank.com/Fintechchallenge

All Finalists will be inducted as Ecobank Fintech Fellows, participate in a business boot camp followed by an Awards and Innovation Fair at the headquarters of the Ecobank Goup in Lomé, Togo in June 2020.

Ecobank Group Executive, Operations & Technology, Eddy Ogbogu noted that “As a banking group we continue to be amazed at the many ways in which fintechs are transforming banking across Africa. We look forward to the new innovations and partnership opportunities that will come with the 2020 edition.”

Fellows will qualify to explore the following opportunities including:

Multinational product roll out: an opportunity to pursue integration with Ecobank and potentially launch products in Ecobank’s Pan African footprint

Service provider partnerships. Ecobank may select start-ups as a pan-African service partner within the bank’s ecosystem.

Access to Ecobank’s Pan-African Banking Sandbox: Fellows will be given access to Ecobank’s APIs to test and improve their products for the pan-African market.

Mentoring and networking support in the network of global and African partners of the Group.

Ecobank Senior Fintech Advisor, Djiba Diallo said “The Ecobank Fintech challenge and fellowship have been improved upon to create even additional value for Ecobank and the Fintechs. We took feedback from the past editions and one of the major innovation this year is the opportunity for shortlisted Fintech’s to access our APIs through our Pan African Sandbox.”

Ecobank Fintech Challenge was designed in partnership with the advisory firm Konfidants and is supported by several partners across Africa and globally. Applications for the competition will close on 12th of April, 2020.

More information on the competition, benefits, and how to apply can be found on the competition’s website at https://www.Ecobank.com/Fintechchallenge

Media Contact: Christiane Bossom Group Communications Manager Email: groupcorporatecomms@ecobank.com Tel: +228 22 21 03 03

About the Ecobank Fintech Challenge: The Ecobank Fintech Challenge is an annual competitive programme for Fintechs to explore market integration opportunities with the Ecobank Group. Launched in 2017, it has run two editions and is now on its third edition.

About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’ or ‘The Group’): Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’) is the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading independent pan-African banking group. The Ecobank Group employs over 15,000 people and serves about 20 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries. The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth and asset management. ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan. For further information please visit www.Ecobank.com



