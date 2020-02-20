SECU Foundation Provides Mission Development Grant to Help Freedom Life Expand Services

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Life, a non-profit corporation born out of the prison ministry of McDowell Mission Ministries in Marion, N.C., received a $40,000 Mission Development grant from the SECU Foundation. The member-funded grant will assist the organization with capacity building, addressing organizational growth and long-term sustainability for the expansion of services and construction of an affordable transitional housing complex for previously incarcerated individuals. An announcement was made this week during a State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Advisory Board meeting where Jama Campbell, Executive Director of the SECU Foundation, presented a ceremonial check to Freedom Life officials.



Launched in 2012, Freedom Life works to help formerly incarcerated men and women from McDowell County and the surrounding region transition back into the community, while providing supportive resources for those still incarcerated. In conjunction with community partners, the non-profit provides clients with life planning, job placement, pastoral care, mentoring, and basic life support needs such as food, housing, and transportation, among other services. SECU Foundation’s grant is intended to further Freedom Life’s mission to help individuals impacted by the justice system break through unhealthy life cycles and reduce the risk of recidivism.

“Freedom Life’s commitment to help men and women who have faced incarceration work through everyday challenges and find peace and fulfillment has not gone unnoticed,” remarked Ms. Campbell. “We are proud to help this organization develop expanded services to further their mission of providing individuals and families in McDowell County and beyond with hope and opportunity for life transformation.”

“On behalf of the Board, staff, volunteers, and most importantly the clients of Freedom Life, I want to express my utmost gratitude to the SECU Foundation for being selected as a recipient of this grant,” said Danny Hampton, Executive Director of Freedom Life. “The $40,000 award will help Freedom Life in its goal to enhance capacity both organizationally and financially. This capacity growth will not only have direct impact on increased capability in serving the substantial needs of our clients and their families, but also on the entire McDowell community – creating greater resourcing potential, especially within the area of additional housing.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 82 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.4 million members through 267 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $169 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director

Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a0af274-0c5b-42c8-a7d1-fdb9f0163321

Check Presentation SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell (far left) presents ceremonial grant check to Freedom Life officials.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.