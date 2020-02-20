Synaptive Medical Secures Health Canada Approval for Evry™

/EIN News/ -- First-of-its-kind technology to provide broader access to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)



TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptive Medical, a leader in robotic surgical visualization, announced today the company has secured approval from Health Canada for Evry™, the company’s superconducting, head MRI. Evry has been designed to provide imaging directly at the point of care in areas outside of diagnostic imaging departments, which was previously unachievable due to the size of conventional MRIs.

To overcome the challenges associated with MRI innovation, including accessibility in critical and acute cases like brain tumor and ischemic stroke, Synaptive developed Evry as a means for healthcare professionals to make accurate cranial diagnoses in time-sensitive cases. Among Evry’s features include a mid-field 0.5T superconducting magnet that reduces the system’s physical footprint, as well as predefined imaging protocols, automated series planning including volume selection, a detachable stretcher to support bedside transfers and a multichannel head coil with patient-specific customized fitting intended to optimize image quality. Evry also bypasses the need for rigging and cranes for the delivery of MRI, yearly cryogen refills, a cryogen pipe and reinforced flooring, thus providing significant cost advantages.

“Securing Health Canada approval for Evry not only marks a significant milestone for Synaptive, but for healthcare professionals in Canada who now have the ability to more broadly provide point-of-care diagnostics for patients in a variety of urgent settings,” said Cameron Piron, interim chief executive officer, president and co-founder of Synaptive Medical. “As with our entire suite of surgical and diagnostic products, our goal is to provide surgeons and healthcare systems with state-of-the art tools that maximize their ability to provide optimal care for patients.”

Taufik Valiante, M.D., Ph.D., FRCSC associate professor of neurosurgery at the University of Toronto, Ontario, stated, “In acute care settings where every second counts, having the ability to clearly visualize and diagnose patients is critical for maximizing patients’ chances of success. With the availability of Evry in Canada, healthcare professionals now have an added tool that will allow for more informed decision making in situations where MRI technology may not have otherwise been feasible.”

All of Synaptive’s products uniquely provide critical information to improve neurological care and patient outcomes; and when combined, the products empower healthcare professionals to fully optimize the quality and delivery of their services.

Synaptive will initially sell Evry to health systems in Canada and is pursuing regulatory clearance in markets outside the country.

About Synaptive Medical

Synaptive Medical Inc., a Toronto-based medical device and technology company, designs hardware and software technologies that cross traditional barriers in hospitals and improve patient care in and beyond the operating room. Synaptive’s Modus V™ and integrated BrightMatter™ solutions—including surgical planning, navigation and visualization, and an informatics platform—give leading clinicians and healthcare systems the information they need to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.

