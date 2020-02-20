Bricks 4 Kidz Announces New CEO

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Learning Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Rego as CEO of Bricks 4 Kidz, effective immediately. Chris has more than 20 years of software development experience building complex enterprise applications with high-performance requirements in the business-to-business, financial application, software as a service, and consumer advertising industries.



Chris will bring extensive knowledge about the franchised business model in both the domestic and international marketplace. He has been a Bricks 4 Kidz franchise owner in the Bay Area since 2013 and assumed the master license for the UAE in 2015. His experiences and expertise will be key factors in the future development and success of the company.

“I'm excited about the prospect of Chris's extensive experience with technology being used to address two of the company's main concerns: the FMS and curriculum development. As a franchise owner, his perspectives will be a great asset to the team, and Chris's enthusiasm and vision for serving franchise owners is contagious. His insights gleaned from working with and owning diverse businesses will complement the company well. The time I have spent with Chris makes me optimistic of the direction he will take the company in the future,” stated Bart Mitchell, CEO of Creative Learning Corporation.

Teknowland INC, owned by Mr. Rego, is a premier onsite/offshore Software Solutions and Service Company headquartered in Silicon Valley, offering a world-class combination of people, coverage, process and technology. The software helps organizations deliver quality mobile, web and enterprise applications within the agile development environment across many industries.

"The opportunity ahead for Bricks 4 Kids is vast. We must focus on our fundamentals, be franchise friendly, strengthen our core, move faster and continue to transform,” stated Christopher Rego.

Mr. Rego has held various management and architect roles to contribute to the success of rapidly growing technology companies such as Oracle, Yahoo!, Tapjoy, and Intuit. Chris earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Andhra Loyola College in Andhra Pradesh, India and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Acharya Nagarjuna University, Andhra Pradesh, India.

About Creative Learning Corporation

Creative Learning Corporation, operating under the trade names of Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios, offers educational and enrichment programs to children ages 3-13+. Through a unique franchise business model that includes proprietary model builds, curriculum and marketing strategies, the Company provides a wide variety of programs designed to enhance students’ problem solving and critical thinking skills. Creative Learning Corporation is now operating in 38 countries.

About Bricks 4 Kidz

Bricks 4 Kidz emphasizes a variety of learning principles through our STEM-based educational programs, which now include video game design and coding. Children benefit from these programs in an environment that celebrates self-expression yet is relaxing and inviting. The curriculum is designed to develop emotional and social skills, enhance self-esteem, improve motor movements, engage different learning styles and more through the completion of projects.

