DSA Financial Corporation Reminds Stockholders of Merger Election Deadline  

/EIN News/ -- LAWRENCEBURG, Ind., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 30, 2020, DSA Financial Corporation (OTC: DSFN) mailed election forms and investor questionnaires to its stockholders in connection with the previously-announced merger of DSFN with and into FCN Banc Corp (FBVI). Stockholders of DSFN who are accredited investors who desire to receive FBVI shares as merger consideration must return their completed election forms and investor questionnaires to DSFN’s transfer agent, Computershare, by 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on February 20, 2020. DSFN stockholders who do not return their election forms or who are not accredited investors will receive $13.75 in cash as merger consideration for each share of DSFN they own. DSFN stockholders with questions concerning their election form should contact the information agent at 1-866-278-8941.



Shares of DSFN stock purchased on the OTC Market after February 20, 2020, will be exchanged upon consummation of the merger into $13.75 in cash for each such share purchased and will not be eligible to be exchanged for shares of FBVI common stock. DSFN and FBVI currently expect that the merger will close on February 29, 2020.

DSA Financial Corporation is the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Dearborn Savings operates through its main office.

Contact:

David P. Lorey

Chairman of the Board

812-537-0940



