Smart Decision Announces Successful Platform Demo at USA CBD Expo 2020

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Smart Decision, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SDEC) ("Smart Decision" or the "Company"), a next-generation consumer-based LED & CBD algorithm innovator, is very pleased to announce that the Company conducted a successful and extremely well-received demo of its proprietary, patent-pending algorithmic CBD product platform, CBDSmartDecision.com, to guests, industry teams, and attendees at the USA CBD Expo 2020 in Las Vegas from February 13-15 (the “Expo”).



“Based on our research and our conversations with producers, CBD ecommerce sellers are facing an industry bounce rate of 60-65%, with a high rate of abandoned shopping carts stemming from frustration and confusion among novice CBD shoppers,” noted Adam Green, Smart Decision CEO. “The Expo offered us a great chance to get some early signals about how well our platform will hit the mark in terms of design and vision, and how desperate folks in this industry are for a solution like ours. I can definitely speak on behalf of our team in saying that we’re more excited now than we have ever been.”

Management notes that participation at the event was large, with well over 10K people in attendance. Representatives from the Company were able to gain useful insights and a greater understanding of the needs and concerns of prospective industry partners and customers, as well as a lot of useful feedback through in-person demo sessions.

At the same time, the Expo offered the Company an opportunity to help others in the CBD industry gain a widening understanding of the core value proposition that Smart Decision will be bringing to the table when it launches the CBDSmartDecision.com platform over coming months.

Green continued, “There’s a major glut in place in the CBD marketplace. Legitimate, high-quality producers know they need to find a way to differentiate themselves and connect better with prospective customers. At the same time, there’s a boom underway, as droves of new consumers wade into the CBD market every day, ready to try CBD products for the first time, but clueless about where and how to get started with confidence. We are about to launch something that promises to redefine the playing field for both sides of that equation, and our experience talking with folks at the Expo last week dramatically bolstered our conviction in that premise.”

About Smart Decision Inc.

Smart Decision Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates a positive purchasing experience for the consumer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to access to capital, liquidity, increased visibility, our growth strategy and product development, updates on the CRADA, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Smart Decision’s efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Smart Decision’s ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Smart Decision to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.





For more information, please contact:

Adam Green, CEO

Number: +1-(877)-26-SMART

Email: adam@smartdecisioninc.com

Corporate Website: http://smartdecisioninc.com

Consumer Website: https://cbdsmartdecision.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.