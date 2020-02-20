DC Blockchain Summit 2020 Celebrates Five Years of Blockchain Advocacy

Chamber of Digital Commerce and Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business Bring Blockchain Industry Leaders to Washington, March 11-12

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world’s first and largest blockchain trade association, will hold the fifth annual DC Blockchain Summit on March 11-12, 2020 in partnership with the Center for Financial Markets and Policy at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

The DC Blockchain Summit 2020, along with Title Sponsor e-Toro, will bring together blockchain pioneers, industry executives, and policymakers to discuss the key areas of opportunity, considerations, and friction points that need to be resolved to enable institutional engagement.

“This year marks the fifth anniversary of the DC Blockchain Summit and five years since we began this journey of advocating for the acceptance and use of blockchain technologies and digital assets,” said Perianne Boring, Founder and President, Chamber of Digital Commerce. “Blockchain technology will be remembered as one of the most important breakthroughs of the last decade. However, the industry still faces significant hurdles to mass adoption.”

"eToro is proud to support the Chamber of Digital Commerce to be a catalyst to making crypto and decentralization a bi-partisan policy of priority in Congress and the administration,” said Guy Hirsch, US Managing Director, eToro. “Education is the best way to help law and rule makers see the tremendous value of fostering innovation and this summit is a great opportunity to deliver it."

DC Blockchain Summit 2020 featured speakers include:

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, Co-chair of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus Hester Peirce, Commissioner, U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission Thomas Chippas, CEO, ErisX J. Christopher Giancarlo, Chairman Emeritus, CFTC, and Founder, the Digital Dollar Project Anthony Pompliano, Co-Founder & Partner, Morgan Creek Digital James Wo, CEO & Founder, Digital Finance Group Reena Aggarwal, Vice Provost for Faculty and Robert E. McDonough Professor of Business Administration and Finance, Georgetown McDonough, and Director, Center for Financial Markets and Policy John Jacobs, Executive Director and Distinguished Policy Fellow, Center for Financial Markets and Policy



The Summit will also include workshops and feature engineers debuting their latest technical advancements in supply chain management, anti-money laundering compliance, stablecoins, and market infrastructure.

DC Blockchain Summit sponsors and participating companies include: e-Toro, KPMG, Discover Financial Services, Deloitte, Bloq, Anchorage, Armanino, Bermuda Business Development Agency, BitPay, BlockPays, CipherTrace, Clifford Chance, CMT Digital, Digital Finance Group, DLA Piper, ErisX, Fiscal Note, Greenberg Traurig, IBM, Intain, Intel, Lukka, Maker Foundation, Marsh, Medici Ventures, Murphy & McGonigle, Norton Rose Fulbright, Perkins Coie, Prometheum, Provenance, Reed Smith, Steptoe, Transform PR, TRM Labs, Vault12, Vitro Technology, and more.

Registration is open to the public at dcblockchainsummit.com. Follow the event at @DigitalChamber and #DCBlockchain.

