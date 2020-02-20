MTBC Announces Telehealth Division, Appoints Leadership Team to Drive Growth

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced the official formation of its telehealth division. MTBC also announced the appointment of the telehealth division’s leadership team, including MTBC veteran Shruti Patel, who will serve as President of the division, Dr. Iram Fatima, MBBS, the division’s Chief Operating Officer, and Seth Loonan, the division’s Chief Revenue Officer.



“Telehealth represents an exciting growth opportunity for MTBC,” said Stephen Snyder, MTBC CEO. “Shruti and her team are proven leaders whose expertise will help position MTBC’s telehealth division for success as we continue to expand our portfolio.”

“I’m honored and excited for the opportunity to build this division for MTBC and to help lead this important new chapter in our company’s growth,” said Shruti Patel, President, Telehealth, who joined MTBC in 2015 and formerly served as MTBC’s General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. “In the weeks ahead, I look forward to sharing more information about our strategy and the exciting opportunity we see in telehealth.”

"Iram and Seth bring extensive experience in core areas critical to the positioning and growth of our telehealth business,” said Patel. “These appointments demonstrate our commitment to investing the talent and resources necessary to seize this important global market opportunity, which, according to Statista Analytics, represents a total addressable market of more than $35 billion.”

To learn more about one component of MTBC’s telehealth solution from the perspective of a healthcare provider, visit https://www.talkehr.com/testimonials .

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. With its acquisition of CareCloud, the Company currently manages more than $7 billion in annualized accounts receivable on its integrated clinical and financial platform. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

