Solace Behavioral Health Clinic Hosts Grand Opening to Introduce Newly Offered FDA-Cleared Helmet to Treat Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation helmet approved to treat MDD and OCD is now available in Tampa and surrounding areas

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solace Behavioral Health , a mental health clinic offering advanced treatments for mental health disorders, announced today that it will host an grand opening to formally introduce its latest treatment offering, BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) for major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The event, taking place on March 4, will offer a chance for the community to meet the staff at the clinic and receive a live demonstration of Deep TMS.



“For the last six years we have provided high-quality mental health services to the Brooksville community,” said Tanveer Chaudhry, M.D., psychiatrist at Solace Behavioral Health. “With the addition of Deep TMS to our offerings, we are able to provide hope to patients living with treatment-resistant depression and OCD who have not yet discovered a therapy that works.”

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact a patients’ depression and OCD symptoms. The treatment is both noninvasive and medication-free, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, it enables stimulation of the deep brain structures that are involved in mental health illnesses. BrainsWay has been treating depression with Deep TMS for more than 10 years and received FDA clearance to target OCD in 2018.

Solace Behavioral Health offers Deep TMS treatment, counseling and psychiatric services, meditation, medication management services and more. The grand opening will take place on Wednesday, March 4 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Solace Behavioral Health, 5100 W. Kennedy Blvd, Suite 160, Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.solacebehavioralhealth.com or call the clinic at 357-678-5550.

About Solace Behavioral Health

Solace Behavioral Health is passionate about mental health care and believes that it is the most important component of one’s happiness and life experience. The clinic has seen proven success through its team approach to care combined with innovative technologies. Solace has locations throughout Florida in Brooksville, New Port Richey and Tampa, as well as in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ: BWAY) is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for noninvasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the Company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company’s systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

BrainsWay Media Contact:

Holly Dugan

Brainsway@antennagroup.com

(201) 465-8019



