Dividend 15 Split Corp. Declares 191st Consecutive Monthly Distribution
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its 191st consecutive monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annually) and $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable March 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2020.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $22.60 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.38 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $30.98.
Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.
|Distribution Details
|Class A Share (DFN)
|$0.10000
|Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A)
|$0.04583
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|February 27, 2020
|Record Date:
|February 28, 2020
|Payable Date:
|March 10, 2020
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.dividend15.com
info@quadravest.com
