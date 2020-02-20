There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,756 in the last 365 days.

TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable March 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as  at  February 28, 2020.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.40 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.60 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $13.00.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details
   
Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000
   
Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375
   
Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020
   
Record Date: February 28, 2020
   
Payable Date: March 10, 2020


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.tdbsplit.com info@quadravest.com

