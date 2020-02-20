Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,757 in the last 365 days.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares  its monthly distribution of $0.06108 for each Class A share and $0.05250 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable March 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2020.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on February 28, 2020 will receive a dividend of $0.06108 per share based on the VWAP of $7.33 payable on March 10, 2020. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $11.27 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.72 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $18.99.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other
Bank of Montreal AGF Management Ltd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. BCE Inc.
Bank of Nova Scotia CI Financial Corp. Manulife Financial Corporation TransAlta Corp.
CIBC IGM Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corp.
National Bank of Canada     Power Financial Corp.
Royal Bank of Canada     TMX Group Inc.
Toronto-Dominion Bank      


Distribution Details  
   
Class A Share (PDV) $0.06108
Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.05250
Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020
Record Date: February 28, 2020
Payable Date: March 10, 2020


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.primedividend.com
info@quadravest.com

