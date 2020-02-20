North American Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.11335 for each Class A share ($1.3602 annually) and $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable March 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2020.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.89 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.13 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $22.02.

The Company invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details Class A Share (FFN) $0.11335 Preferred Share (FFN.PR.A) $0.04583 Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020 Record Date: February 28, 2020 Payable Date: March 10, 2020

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.financial15.com

info@quadravest.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.