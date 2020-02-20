Homology Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today participation and presentations at the following investor and scientific conferences:

BTIG Targeted Therapeutics Conference at The St. Regis New York Panel presentation, “Gene Therapy: How Do You Build More Than a One-Stop-Shop to Derive Value?”: February 24 at 10:00 a.m. ET





Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference at Boston Marriott Copley Place Company presentation: March 2 at 1:30 p.m. ET





Oppenheimer 30th Annual Healthcare Conference at InterContinental New York Barclay Company presentation: March 17 at 10:20 a.m. ET



The ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics 2020 Meeting at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas Poster presentations related to Homology’s investigational gene therapy and nuclease-free gene editing programs for phenylketonuria (PKU) and investigational gene therapy for metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD): March 19 – 20



The live webcast presentations from the Cowen and Oppenheimer conferences will be accessible on Homology’s website in the Investors section, and the webcast replays will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentations.

About Homology Medicines, Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing, and commercializing therapeutics with a particular focus on rare diseases, and intellectual property covering its suite of 15 AAVHSCs. Homology believes that its compelling preclinical data, scientific expertise, product development strategy, manufacturing capabilities and intellectual property position it as a leader in the development of genetic medicines. For more information, please visit www.homologymedicines.com .





Company Contacts: Theresa McNeely Chief Communications Officer

and Patient Advocate tmcneely@homologymedicines.com

781-301-7277



Media: Cara Mayfield Senior Director, Patient Advocacy

and Corporate Communications cmayfield@homologymedicines.com

781-691-3510



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.