Onepath Launches Audiovisual-as-a-Service Solution for SMBs

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onepath , a provider of managed technology services to small and midsize businesses, has launched Onepath Audiovisual-as-a-Service (AVaaS), a new solution designed to reduce the cost and simplify the process of procuring and using audiovisual tools and technologies.

A recent survey from Onepath found that SMBs are continuing to make broad use of AV tools such as video monitors, projectors, and web and audio conferencing solutions. But the tools can be difficult to set up and expensive to maintain. For example, 88% of SMB IT professionals responding to Onepath’s survey said that company employees are experiencing AV problems daily or weekly, diminishing productivity and taxing IT. Furthermore, most of these companies are spending at least $10,000 annually on tools and support.

Onepath’s new AVaaS solution is a response to this problem. Consisting of physical installed hardware and full support in an “as-a-Service” pricing model, Onepath AVaaS allows SMBs to select and use current, nonproprietary AV technology on a three-year refresh cycle. Because the technology is nonproprietary, companies can switch platforms as their needs change. Onepath AVaaS also includes help desk support, proactive monitoring and management of all AV tools, break/fix support, and remote firmware updates to ensure network security. In addition, Onepath AV engineers will assist clients in determining the correct offering for their needs and rooms.

“93% of knowledge-workers work outside the office at least one day a week,” said Michael Lane, VP, Engineering at Onepath. “This means AV tools have to be uncomplicated and operate as expected – downtime results in lost productivity and stretched support resources, which our clients simply can’t have. The goal of Onepath AVaaS is to put our clients’ minds at ease when it comes to the use of AV tools and technologies, while turning what has traditionally been a CapEx charge into an operating expense, making the service incredibly attractive to SMBs.”

Onepath AVaaS is available now and starts as low as $180/month for a huddle room system, going up to $325/month for a boardroom with web conferencing capabilities. For more information about Onepath’s AV and AVaaS offerings, click here .

Onepath is the one source for all things to do with designing, deploying, and supporting technology — from cable to cloud. Whether it’s providing highly available IT support services for a growing company, designing high definition audiovisual to inspire collaboration, or deploying wireless on a national scale for an iconic restaurant chain —Onepath is the easier way to get hard things done. We bring more horsepower, more commitment, and a more complete game plan to small businesses throughout North America.

