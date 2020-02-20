Built Technologies Lures Longtime Banking Executive Jim Fraser to Lead Rapidly Growing Commercial Real Estate Practice 

Construction finance software leader is expanding its team to further support commercial real estate lenders, developers and contractors

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built , a leading provider of construction finance software, has appointed Jim Fraser to lead its commercial real estate (CRE) construction finance practice. As the Director of CRE Strategy, Fraser will continue to expand Built’s commercial construction lender strategy, identify new channel opportunities, assist in product development and navigate regulatory requirements. Fraser’s appointment and Built’s recent acquisition of lienwaivers.io continues the company’s rapid expansion into all commercial construction verticals.



“After four years of closely collaborating, we are excited for Jim to officially join the team as we deepen our commitment to serving all critical stakeholders within the commercial construction industry,” said Chase Gilbert, co-founder and CEO of Built Technologies. “Given the current market and regulatory headwinds, we know it is crucial for lenders to shore-up their credit risk monitoring practices and wanted a resident expert who has firsthand experience using technology to help manage these challenges.”

Fraser has over 30 years of experience in financial services, with an emphasis in construction lending and real estate development. Before Built, Fraser was EVP of Commercial Lending at Axos Bank [NYSE: AX], where he was responsible for commercial construction lending, income property, lender finance, equipment leasing and factoring, with a combined portfolio of $5 billion. Prior to joining Axos, Fraser was Managing Director at Banc of California [NYSE: BANC], managing $500 million in residential and CRE construction, including FNMA and FHA renovation lending programs under Banc Home Loans national mortgage lending brand and 3rd party, fee-based services under RenovationReady®, a division of Banc Home Loans.

“Built’s construction lending technology is best-in-class. Financial institutions need low-cost, high performing solutions to administer, collaborate, and monitor the unique requirements of construction loans. I experienced firsthand how Built’s platform for construction lenders drives process improvement, provides critical risk management insights, and contributes to enterprise financial performance,” said Fraser. “That’s why I’m so excited about my new role and look forward to helping expand Built’s commercial construction strategy.”

About Built

Built is the leading provider of construction finance technology. Built connects commercial and consumer construction lenders, commercial real estate owners, commercial general contractors, residential homebuilders, specialty contractors, title companies, and vendors to improve the flow of capital through the construction ecosystem - from lender to vendor. By connecting all key stakeholders involved in the construction process in real-time, the platform helps mitigate risk, power faster draws and payments, ensure compliance, and inspire customer loyalty. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Built is used by more than 100 of the nation’s leading construction lenders and thousands of owners and contractors to manage over $40 billion of construction project value to date.

For more information, visit: www.getbuilt.com, or follow Built on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 483-1552

kevin@tgprllc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.