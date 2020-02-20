Qorus Integration Engine® 4.1 Introduces a Greatly Enhanced Enterprise IDE Empowering Citizen Integrators

Citizen Integrators

Qore Technologies continues to raise the bar in reducing the risk and costs of IT integration while improving business scalability by empowering business users.

Our customers no longer have to accept the limitations of their integration platform, rather they can extend and combine our building blocks to make new ones or create their own reusable solutions.” — David Nichols - CEO, Qore Technologies s.r.o.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qore Technologies, a provider of enterprise digital process automation (DPA) solutions driven by IoT, today announced the release of Qorus Integration Engine® 4.1 with exciting new features including greatly enhanced enterprise IDE. This provides enterprise users with an all-in-one integrated development environment (IDE) released in the MS Visual Studio Code Marketplace. The new, open source IDE (Integrated Development Environment) empowers non-expert users (aka citizen integrators) to deliver sophisticated fault-tolerant and transaction-safe enterprise integration solutions with high operational reliability and a very low TCO.

“With Qorus, our customers no longer have to accept the limitations of their existing integration platform, rather they can extend and combine our building blocks to make new ones or create their own fault-tolerant/transaction safe reusable solutions. Our key differentiating factor is that Qorus is a completely open platform for developing reusable component-based integration solutions, even by non-expert users. This provides real long-term value to customers looking for a competitive edge through digital transformation.” Said David Nichols, CEO of Qore Technologies.

According to key business analysts, over 40% of organizations plan to embrace process automation in 2020, as a key initiative to harvest the benefits of digital transformation and perform efficient IT/OT/IoT integration. While digital transformation initiatives can lower costs and improve business flexibility and scalability, working with various transformation initiatives can quickly change the equation. Multiple vendor solutions and extensive 3rd party development were often needed to effectively manage the complex IT environments, increasing costs, and the chances of project failure.

Qorus Integration Engine® 4.1 provides a completely open and versatile platform for creating, maintaining and extending building blocks as generic reusable solution components. This allows customers and partners to solve technical problems once and only once – resulting in lower costs and increased control over the integration environment.

In short, Qorus Integration Engine® allows for complete integration releases to be created, updated and managed much easier than ever before.

The latest release also includes:

Greatly enhanced IDE (released in MS Visual Studio Code Marketplace) allowing:

o Building block creation and editing – eliminating the need for custom development

o Combining and extending existing building blocks

o Deploying and packaging releases made up of reusable user-controlled building blocks and other integration components.

o Reliable, fault-tolerant/transaction-safe automation – eliminating the need for manual interventions in operations

The new IDE provides support for creating, editing, and deleting the following Qorus Integration Engine® interface objects, and much more:

o Workflows

o Services

o Jobs

o Steps

o Groups

o Events

o Queues

o Mappers

o Connections

The integrated Data Provider API ubiquitously powering data transformation objects enables:

o Any protocol, technology or system to be introspected and interfaced, including record-based and request-reply protocols.

o Facilitating rapid drag-and-drop/point-and-click configuration of sophisticated interfaces by non-expert users

o Creating complete high-performance integration solutions without requiring knowledge of the connected APIs, systems, or technologies

The Data Provider API provides introspection/transparency and data integration support for:

o REST APIs based on Swagger/Open API schemas (request-reply)

o SOAP (request-reply)

o Databases (record-based)

o Remote Databases (record-based)

o SalesForce (record-based)

o CSV and generic structured data files

o Fixed lengths files (including complex multi-record files)

o And more…

Feature Enhancements also support:

• Very efficient operations with high data volumes/ bulk data APIs

• Data structure management (and type hierarchies) for type-safe interfacing

• Record creation, reading, updating and elation in addition to searching, upserting (i.e. merging / atomic “create or update” operations) and atomic operations / transactions and more

• Sophisticated searching regardless of the data source (ex: a data provider configuration provided for CSV input allows for a generic search to be applied to a CSV file the same as for a DB table for example)

• Much improved Unicode support: Qorus Integration Engine® 4.1 supports the full Unicode character set for interface names, meaning that interfaces can have names and descriptions in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Hebrew, Arabic, Russian, and any other character set supported by unicode.

• Improved Java Support (Java support has been updated to Java 11)

• Comprehensive Dashboard – easier on the eye!



“More and more organizations are turning to iPaaS solutions to offload administrative burdens and provide better service at less cost while improving security through IT automation,” said David Nichols. “This latest release of Qorus Integration Engine® streamlines business operations providing a single tool to develop, access, and manage IT systems and processes across multiple platforms and data sources. We are excited to add a powerful IDE to the many other benefits of our solution, as it will greatly improve the productivity of development thanks to a focus on configuration over coding as well as the fast and intuitive setup.” Mr. Nichols added.



ABOUT QORE TECHNOLOGIES:

Qore Technologies is an innovative technology company, empowering enterprises to continuously scale their business operations. Through our creative, elegant, robust and scalable digital process automation (DPA) platform, we have achieved enterprise class performance and consumer-like ease of use, helping enterprises achieve operational excellence and significantly reduce operational costs through benefits of IoT driven digital process automation.

To learn more visit: https://qoretechnologies.com/



