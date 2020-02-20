Belarus, Egypt sign $1m contract to make drones

The official said: “We've held negotiations with Egyptian partners and have come to terms on a good contract – roughly $1 million – on supplying and setting up an enterprise in Egypt to train specialists and make drones.”



