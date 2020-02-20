National Storm Recovery is finalizing financials for posting

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Storm Recovery Inc. (OTC: NSRI) (“National Storm,” “NSRI” or the “Company”)is announcing today that it is in the final stages of preparing its financial statements and expects to post them on OTC Markets by the end of the first quarter. Following our successful acquisition of Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., we are in the process of completing a third party valuation of its assets for inclusion in our consolidated financial statements. We expect to receive the final valuation report by the first week of March.. These financial statements are being prepared not only from a US GAAP compliance perspective, but also so that they are ready to meet the standards required for PCAOB unqualified audit reports.



About National Storm Recovery

National Storm Recovery, Inc. through our subsidiaries, including Mulch Manufacturing, provide, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales of organic, next-generation mulch products. These products are produced using feedstock secured using recycled tree debris collected from our tree services, debris hauling and removal subsidiary, National Storm Recovery, LLC, as well as through sustainable environmentally responsible harvesting methods. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company and its Sustainable Green Team’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting of tree debris through its tree services subsidiary, and collection sites, then through its processing sites, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured in to a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to big box retailers, landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth, its strategic partnership with a large national waste disposal company and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial customers and now big box retailers. To learn more about National Storm Recovery, visit www.nationalarborcare.com.

To learn more, follow on: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NationalStormRecovery/

Disclaimer



This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial results, revenues or stock price. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

CONTACT DETAILS

Tony Raynor, CEO

info@nationalarborcare.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.