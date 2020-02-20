Kingsgate Logistics Enters DAT Pilot Program for Full Suite of Predictive Pricing and Analytics Tools

New pricing tool streamlines freight transactions while building trust

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsgate Logistics, a third-party logistics provider headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, has joined a growing pilot program that provides early access to a suite of predictive rates and analytics tools from DAT Solutions, which operates the industry’s largest network of load boards.



Kingsgate will use DAT’s rate forecasting models and data to provide its network of nearly 65,000 freight carriers and shippers with improved pricing transparency. DAT forecasting tools generate rate predictions based on current market conditions, price momentum, and five years of historic data.

DAT’s pricing models for Kingsgate will incorporate a new supply and demand indicator based on load and truck posts and searches, transaction behavior, and historical trends. Kingsgate will also use Book Now, a one-click load-tendering feature that eliminates phone calls, lengthy negotiations, and manual processes for its brokers and carriers.

“Our clients do business with us because we’re committed to providing better, smarter, and less complicated ways to ship their goods,” said Jeff Beckham, CEO and Owning Partner at Kingsgate. “We’re looking for technology that can help us streamline pricing while anticipating long- and short-term changes in the transportation marketplace. We’re excited to put these new tools to use.”

DAT’s analytics and forecasting tools are powered by RateView, the most accurate and complete source of spot and contract rate data available with $68 billion of actual market transactions each year.

“Kingsgate is an innovator in the use of technology to build trust and confidence among shippers, brokers, and carriers alike while managing thousands of transactions,” said Claude Pumilia, DAT Solutions CEO and President. “They’re a valuable addition to our early-access programs as we move toward commercial launches in Q2 of this year.”

About DAT Solutions

DAT operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, motor carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on 183 million freight matches and a database of $68 billion in annual market transactions. As the industry standard in truckload pricing, DAT’s freight rate database also provides the index prices for freight futures contracts. Founded in 1978, DAT Solutions LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and Russell 1000 indices.

About Kingsgate Logistics, Inc.

Kingsgate Logistics, Inc. is a third-party transportation and logistics firm founded in October 1986 on three fairly basic principles: hard-work, exemplary service and the highest levels of integrity. Kingsgate provides total supply-chain solutions to a broad range of customers throughout North America. For more information about Kingsgate Logistics, Inc., visit https://www.kingsgatelogistics.com or call (513) 874-7447.

