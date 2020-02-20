Envision Solar Further Reduces the Time Required to Deploy Permanent EV Charging Infrastructure

The Company deploys an EV ARC™ unit for the city of Glendale, Arizona 9 days after receiving the order compared to 9 months average for grid tied EV charging infrastructure in that city

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq: EVSI , EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced further improvements in the delivery and deployment of the EV ARC™ solar powered charging station. The company manufactured, transported and deployed an EV ARC™ unit for Glendale, Arizona within nine days of receiving the order.



“Envision promised delivery within 90 days. I was pleasantly surprised that they delivered our new EV ARC™ solar charging station so quickly,” said Montana Slack, Fleet Management Superintendent at the City of Glendale, Arizona. “Only 9 days after placing the order, we have an operational EV charging station exactly where we want it. Our grid-tied chargers take about 9 months to install. The EV ARC™ is front and center at our Glendale Public Library so the public and city employees have ready access to 100% renewable EV charging.”

The city of Glendale, which has a fleet of over 1,300 vehicles, continues to make progress on their fleet electrification plan. With a goal to decrease fossil fuel consumption, carbon emissions and maintenance costs, the city is transitioning to electric vehicles. The plan includes providing EV charging infrastructure for use by the city fleet and the public. The EV ARC™ provides 100% renewable energy, so both city employees and citizens can drive on sunshine.

“We’re thrilled to get the city of Glendale in Arizona charging in just 9 days from when they placed their order,” said Envision CEO Desmond Wheatley. “As demand is growing for the EV charging infrastructure we are increasing our efficiencies and production capabilities so that we can deliver more products in less time.”

The EV ARC™ product includes an emergency power panel for police, fire and other first responders, which can deliver power in the event of grid failure, providing the city with a disaster preparedness resource in addition to furthering their sustainability initiative.

Manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ DC Fast Charging products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

