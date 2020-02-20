Assure Holdings Continues Expansion into Central Michigan

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), has entered into an agreement dated February 10, 2020, with a surgeon group based in Central Michigan (the “Agreement”). Pursuant to the Agreement, Assure is providing IONM for two medical facilities serving residents in Central Michigan and will be the preferred provider at one of those facilities. Assure has already performed its first case with this surgeon group.



“We are pleased to expand our presence in Michigan and continue to see significant opportunities in the state,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “It is a priority for Assure to extend our footprint within states where we already operate to fully take advantage of our investment in these areas, drive profitability and capitalize on the economies of scale they represent.”

Farlinger added, “Assure leveraged its strong reputation and surgeon referral network to secure this new partnership.”

This surgeon group performs more than 250 cases per year. The substantial majority of its procedures are spine-related.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, our continued organic growth in 2020, our expansion plans for our operations in 2020, the Company’s strong reputation and surgeon referral network, and the Company’s expansion into Central Michigan. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether the Company’s organic growth will continue, whether the Company will continue to maintain a strong reputation and surgeon referral network, whether the Company will be able to expand its operations in states in which it operates, the expansion of the Company into Central Michigan, whether the surgeon group will continue to perform more than 250 cases per year and whether the Company will provide IONM on all the cases performed by the surgeon group, and risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Assure does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

