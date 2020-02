Stericycle to Present at Raymond James Conference in March

/EIN News/ -- BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Cindy J. Miller and Chief Financial Officer Janet Zelenka will present and host investor meetings at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, March 2, 2020.



About Stericycle, Inc.

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S.-based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and safeguard the environment. Stericycle serves more than one million customers in all 50 U.S. states and 18 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste management, secure information destruction, compliance, customer contact, and brand protection. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com .

