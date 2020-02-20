There were 681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,714 in the last 365 days.

Consolidated Communications Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Company achieved another consistent quarter of stable revenue and Adjusted EBITDA; Retired over $27 million in senior unsecured notes, demonstrating clear progress on its capital allocation plan

  • Revenue totaled $331 million, generating Adjusted EBITDA of $130.9 million
  • Data and transport revenue was up 2 percent
  • Broadband revenue grew 1.4 percent
  • Net cash from operating activities was $90.5 million
  • Cost management efforts resulted in reduced operating expense, excluding depreciation and amortization, of $24.6 million or 10.4 percent  
  • Retired over $27 million of senior unsecured notes at par value; executing on capital allocation plan

Full-Year 2019 Highlights

  • Revenue totaled $1.34 billion, generating Adjusted EBITDA of $523.5 million
  • Data and transport revenue and broadband revenue both grew 2 percent
  • Net cash from operating activities was $339.1 million
  • Fiber lit buildings increased 18 percent and 600 fiber-route miles were built
  • Capital allocation plan resulted in $55 million of senior unsecured notes at par value being retired in the last half of the year

MATTOON, Ill. , Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the “Company” or “Consolidated”) reported results for the fourth quarter 2019 and will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its results and developments today at 10 a.m. E.T.

“We produced another quarter of consistent and stable Adjusted EBITDA and revenue,” said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer of Consolidated Communications. “Consumer broadband revenue grew 1.4 percent and our commercial and carrier data-transport revenue grew 2 percent in the quarter. We achieved a 10.4 percent reduction in operating expenses as a result of disciplined cost management and process improvements within our operations.” 

“Our number one priority in 2019 was executing on our capital allocation plan and reducing our debt, and I am very pleased with our progress in this area,” added Udell. “We retired $27 million in senior unsecured notes in the recent quarter and $55 million in the last half of the year. We are intensely focused on deleveraging and we will allocate substantially all free cash flow in 2020 to pay down debt and strengthen the balance sheet.”  

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter   

  • Revenues totaled $331.0 million, a decline of $13.7 million compared to fourth quarter 2018.

    • Data and transport service revenue increased 2 percent or $1.8 million.
    • Broadband revenue increased 1.4 percent or $876,000.
    • Commercial and carrier other revenue was down $3.9 million primarily due to timing on equipment sales.
    • Voice services revenue across all customer channels declined 6.3 percent or $6.1 million.
    • Network access revenues declined 11.6 percent or $4.3 million.
       
  • Income from operations increased to $26.7 million compared to $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The change was primarily due to operating expense reductions of $24.6 million were largely attributed to ongoing cost savings initiatives along with continued network cost optimization. Depreciation and amortization expense declined $12.3 million primarily due to certain acquired assets, which became fully depreciated.

  • Net interest expense was $33.4 million, down $2.1 million from the same period last year. After giving effect to interest rate swap agreements, as of Dec. 31, our weighted average cost of debt was approximately 5.6 percent.

  • Cash distributions from the Company’s wireless partnerships totaled $7.0 million, compared to $10.3 million for the prior year period, down due to accelerated partnership capital expenditures in the quarter.  

  • Other income was a net loss of $286,000 compared to income of $11.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The change was due to lower income from the Company’s minority interest in wireless partnerships and a non-cash, pension settlement charge of $6.7 million in the fourth quarter as a result of the transfer of certain pension benefit obligations to an annuity provider during the quarter.
       
  • On a GAAP basis, net loss was $5.8 million, compared to a net loss of $14.0 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.08). Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share excludes certain items as outlined in the table provided in this release. Adjusted diluted net income per share was $0.01 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss per share of $(0.09) in the fourth quarter of 2018. 

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $130.9 million compared to $132.4 million in the fourth quarter last year.

  • The total net debt to last 12-month Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 4.33x, an improvement over the prior quarter primarily due to the retirement of over $27 million senior unsecured notes at par value.

  • Capital expenditures totaled $47.9 million in the fourth quarter driven by success-based, fiber and wireless tower projects and broadband network investments. 

Full Year 2019 Results

  • For the full year 2019, operating revenue totaled $1.34 billion, down 4.5 percent from fiscal year 2018. The decline was primarily due to the continued transition of legacy voice services and access revenues as well as the final step down in CAF II funding support.

  • Net cash from operating activities was $339.1 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $523.5 million, in line with the Company’s 2019 guidance range. Adjusted diluted net income per share was $0.02.

  • $55 million of senior unsecured notes at par value were retired in 2019, per the capital allocation plan.

  • Capital expenditures totaled $232.2 million in 2019, slightly higher than projected to support success-based, fiber projects and broadband network investments.

2020 Outlook

“We are excited about the strong momentum we have going into 2020, our financial priorities are well aligned to achieve our capital allocation plan and fiscal guidance including consistent Adjusted EBITDA,” commented Udell. “While our sector is undergoing continued transformation, Consolidated remains a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., focused on growing our fiber network and delivering on our promise of competitive, broadband solutions to rural America.”

Consolidated Communications is providing the following financial guidance for 2020.

  2019 Results 2020 Range
Adjusted EBITDA $523.5 million $520 million to $525 million
Cash interest expense $133.2 million $125 million to $130 million
Cash income taxes(1) $2.4 million $1 million to $3 million
Capex $232.2 million $195 million to $205 million
Free cash flow(2) $121.6 million $145 million to $155 million
  1. Cash income taxes primarily include local and state income taxes as federal income taxes will be shielded by existing net operating losses and the benefit of The Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017 tax reform legislation, which was enacted in Dec. 2017.
  2. 2019 Free Cash Flow of $121.6 million excludes $55.4 million of dividend payments made prior to the change in capital allocation policy announced in April.             

Conference Call Information

Consolidated’s fourth-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast today at 10 a.m. ET. The live webcast and replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.consolidated.com.

About Consolidated Communications 

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,500 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                         

This press release, as well as the conference call, includes disclosures regarding “EBITDA,” “adjusted EBITDA,” “total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA ratio,” “free cash flow” and “adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share,” all of which are non-GAAP financial measures and described in this section as not being in compliance with Regulation S-X. Accordingly, they should not be construed as alternatives to net cash from operating or investing activities, cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from operations, net income or net income per share as defined by GAAP and are not, on their own, necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations, and the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.

Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of EBITDA, adjusted for certain items as permitted or required by the lenders under our credit agreement in place at the end of each quarter in the periods presented.  The tables that follow include an explanation of how adjusted EBITDA is calculated for each of the periods presented with the reconciliation to net income.  EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization on a historical basis. 

We present adjusted EBITDA for several reasons.  Management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to fund our estimated uses of cash (including interest on our debt). In addition, we have presented adjusted EBITDA to investors in the past because it is frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, and management believes presenting it here provides a measure of consistency in our financial reporting. Adjusted EBITDA, referred to as Available Cash in our credit agreement, is also a component of the restrictive covenants and financial ratios contained in our credit agreement that requires us to maintain compliance with these covenants and limit certain activities, such as our ability to incur debt. The definitions in these covenants and ratios are based on adjusted EBITDA after giving effect to specified charges. In addition, adjusted EBITDA provides our board of directors with meaningful information, with other data, assumptions and considerations, to measure our ability to service and repay debt.  We present the related “total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA ratio” principally to put other non-GAAP measures in context and facilitate comparisons by investors, security analysts and others; this ratio differs in certain respects from the similar ratio used in our credit agreement.  These measures differ in certain respects from the ratios used in our senior notes indenture. 

These non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. In particular, adjusted EBITDA does not represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, since items such as debt repayment and interest payments are not deducted from such measure. Because adjusted EBITDA is a component of the ratio of total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA, these measures are also subject to the material limitations discussed above. In addition, the ratio of total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA is subject to the risk that we may not be able to use the cash on the balance sheet to reduce our debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Management believes this ratio is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future. 

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures, cash dividends and proceeds received from the sale of assets.  Free cash flow is a measure of operating cash flows available for corporate purposes after providing sufficient fixed asset additions.  The tables that follow include a calculation of free cash flow for each of the periods presented with a reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities.  Free cash flow provides useful information to investors in the evaluation of our operating performance and liquidity.

We present the non-GAAP measure “adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share” because our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share are regularly affected by items that occur at irregular intervals or are non-cash items.  We believe that disclosing these measures assists investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating both our company over time and the relative performance of the companies in our industry.

Safe Harbor                                         

The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand a company’s future prospects and make informed investment decisions.  Certain statements in this communication are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, our current expectations, plans, strategies, and anticipated financial results.  There are a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include a number of factors related to our business, including economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in our service areas;  various risks to the price and volatility of our common stock; changes in the valuation of pension plan assets; the substantial amount of debt and our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt  restrictions contained in our debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business; regulatory changes, including changes to subsidies, rapid development and introduction of new technologies and intense competition in the telecommunications industry; risks associated with our possible pursuit of acquisitions; system failures; cyber-attacks, information or security breaches or technology failure of ours or of a third party; losses of large customers or government contracts; risks associated with the rights-of-way for the network; disruptions in the relationship with third party vendors; losses of key management personnel and the inability to attract and retain highly qualified management and personnel in the future; changes in the extensive governmental legislation and regulations governing telecommunications providers and the provision of telecommunications services; new or changing tax laws or regulations; telecommunications carriers disputing and/or avoiding their obligations to pay network access charges for use of our network; high costs of regulatory compliance; the competitive impact of legislation and regulatory changes in the telecommunications industry; and liability and compliance costs regarding environmental regulations; and risks associated with discontinuing paying dividends on our common stock. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Many of these circumstances are beyond our ability to control or predict.  Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on our part.  These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries to be different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this communication. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Company Contact                                                                      

Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated Communications
Phone:  507-386-3765
jennifer.spaude@consolidated.com

 

   
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.  
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)  
(Unaudited)  
  December 31,   December 31,  
    2019       2018    
     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,395     $ 9,599    
  Accounts receivable, net   120,016       133,136    
  Income tax receivable   2,669       11,072    
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   41,787       44,336    
Total current assets   176,867       198,143    
Property, plant and equipment, net   1,835,878       1,927,126    
Investments   112,717       110,853    
Goodwill   1,035,274       1,035,274    
Customer relationships, net   164,069       228,959    
Other intangible assets   10,557       11,483    
Other assets   54,915       23,423    
Total assets $ 3,390,277     $ 3,535,261    
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
  Accounts payable $ 30,936     $ 32,502    
  Advance billings and customer deposits   45,710       47,724    
  Dividends payable   -       27,579    
  Accrued compensation   57,069       64,459    
  Accrued interest   7,874       9,232    
  Accrued expense   75,406       71,650    
  Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations   27,301       30,468    
Total current liabilities   244,296       283,614    
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations   2,250,677       2,303,585    
Deferred income taxes   173,027       188,129    
Pension and other post-retirement obligations   302,296       314,134    
Other long-term liabilities   72,730       30,145    
Total liabilities   3,043,026       3,119,607    
         
Shareholders' equity:        
  Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares        
authorized, 71,961,045 and 71,187,301, shares outstanding        
  as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively   720       712    
  Additional paid-in capital   492,246       513,070    
  Accumulated deficit   (71,217 )     (50,834 )  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net   (80,868 )     (53,212 )  
Noncontrolling interest   6,370       5,918    
Total shareholders' equity   347,251       415,654    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,390,277     $ 3,535,261    
   


Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2019       2018       2019       2018  
               
               
Net revenues $ 331,035     $ 344,750     $ 1,336,542     $ 1,399,074  
Operating expenses:              
  Cost of services and products   136,201       154,656       574,936       611,872  
  Selling, general and administrative expenses   76,473       82,433       299,088       333,605  
  Acquisition and other transaction costs   -       197       -       1,960  
  Depreciation and amortization   91,642       103,909       381,237       432,668  
Income from operations   26,719       3,555       81,281       18,969  
Other income (expense):              
  Interest expense, net of interest income   (33,390 )     (35,499 )     (136,660 )     (134,578 )
  Gain on extinguishment of debt   3,140       -       4,510       -  
  Other income, net   (286 )     11,069       27,224       40,911  
Loss before income taxes   (3,817 )     (20,875 )     (23,645 )     (74,698 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   2,005       (6,877 )     (3,714 )     (24,127 )
Net loss   (5,822 )     (13,998 )     (19,931 )     (50,571 )
Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest   166       (19 )     452       263  
               
Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (5,988 )   $ (13,979 )   $ (20,383 )   $ (50,834 )
               
 Net loss per basic and diluted common shares              
  attributable to common shareholders $ (0.08 )   $ (0.20 )   $ (0.29 )   $ (0.73 )
               


Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
(Unaudited)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
      December 31,   December 31,  
      2019   2018   2019   2018  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES                  
  Net loss   $ (5,822)   $ (13,998)   $ (19,931)   $ (50,571)
  Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:                  
  Depreciation and amortization   91,642   103,909   381,237   432,668
  Deferred income taxes   (5,888)   (23,203)   (5,249)   (26,008)
  Cash distributions from wireless partnerships less than earnings   (340)   (160)   (1,901)   (194)
  Pension and post-retirement contributions in excess of expense   (246)   (5,948)   (24,507)   (30,361)
  Non-cash, stock-based compensation   1,596   1,365   6,836   5,119
  Amortization of deferred financing   1,253   1,199   4,932   4,721
  Gain on extinguishment of debt   (3,140)   -   (4,510)   -
  Other adjustments, net   696   2,251   1,487   6,066
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net   10,708   27,870   702   15,881  
  Net cash provided by operating activities   90,459   93,285   339,096   357,321
INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
  Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net   (47,860)   (58,051)   (232,203)   (244,816)
  Proceeds from sale of assets   375   485   14,718   2,125
  Proceeds from business dispositions   -   -   -   20,999
  Distributions from investments   -   -   329   233
  Other   (213)   -   (663)   -
  Net cash used in investing activities   (47,698)   (57,566)   (217,819)   (221,459)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
  Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt   43,000   53,001   195,000   189,588
  Payment of finance lease obligations   (2,776)   (3,165)   (12,519)   (12,755)
  Payment on long-term debt   (52,587)   (51,588)   (195,350)   (207,938)
  Repurchase of senior notes   (23,818)   -   (49,804)   -
  Share repurchases for minimum tax withholding   (363)   (593)   (363)   (593)
  Dividends on common stock   -   (27,601)   (55,445)   (110,222)
  Net cash used in financing activities   (36,544)   (29,946)   (118,481)   (141,920)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents   6,217   5,773   2,796   (6,058)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   6,178   3,826   9,599   15,657
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 12,395   $ 9,599   $ 12,395   $ 9,599
                   


Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Revenue by Category
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
                       
      Three Months Ended       Year Ended
      December 31,       December 31,
        2019     2018         2019     2018  
Commercial and carrier:                      
Data and transport services (includes VoIP)     $ 89,905   $ 88,152       $ 355,325   $ 349,413  
Voice services       46,510     49,301         188,322     202,875  
Other       12,500     16,389         52,894     56,395  
        148,915     153,842         596,541     608,683  
Consumer:                      
Broadband (VoIP and Data)       64,474     63,598         257,083     253,119  
Video services       19,838     21,649         81,378     88,338  
Voice services       44,238     47,597         180,839     202,032  
        128,550     132,844         519,300     543,489  
                       
Subsidies       18,122     17,948         72,440     83,371  
Network access       33,056     37,382         138,056     152,582  
Other products and services       2,392     2,734         10,205     10,949  
Total operating revenue       331,035     344,750         1,336,542     1,399,074  
Less operating revenues from divestitures       -     -         -     (3,337 )
      $ 331,035   $ 344,750       $ 1,336,542   $ 1,395,737  
                       


Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.  
Consolidated Revenue by Category  
(Dollars in thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
                         
                       
    Three Months Ended    
    Q4 2019   Q3 2019   Q2 2019   Q1 2019   Q4 2018    
Commercial and carrier:                        
Data and transport services (includes VoIP)   $ 89,905   $ 88,756   $ 88,538   $ 88,126   $ 88,152    
Voice services     46,510     46,606     47,136     48,070     49,301    
Other     12,500     11,828     13,390     15,176     16,389    
      148,915     147,190     149,064     151,372     153,842    
Consumer:                        
Broadband (VoIP and Data)     64,474     65,456     64,068     63,085     63,598    
Video services     19,838     20,463     20,341     20,736     21,649    
Voice services     44,238     45,487     45,235     45,879     47,597    
      128,550     131,406     129,644     129,700     132,844    
                         
Subsidies     18,122     18,025     18,134     18,159     17,948    
Network access     33,056     34,211     34,198     36,591     37,382    
Other products and services     2,392     2,494     2,492     2,827     2,734    
Total operating revenue   $ 331,035   $ 333,326   $ 333,532   $ 338,649   $ 344,750    
                         


Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Schedule of Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
               
               
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2019       2018       2019       2018  
Net loss $ (5,822 )   $ (13,998 )   $ (19,931 )   $ (50,571 )
Add (subtract):              
  Income tax expense (benefit)   2,005       (6,877 )     (3,714 )     (24,127 )
  Interest expense, net   33,390       35,499       136,660       134,578  
  Depreciation and amortization   91,642       103,909       381,237       432,668  
EBITDA   121,215       118,533       494,252       492,548  
               
Adjustments to EBITDA (1):              
Other, net (2)   3,914       11,552       17,754       34,599  
Investment income (accrual basis)   (7,483 )     (10,597 )     (38,088 )     (39,596 )
Investment distributions (cash basis)   6,986       10,263       35,809       39,078  
Pension/OPEB expense   7,797       1,249       11,487       5,546  
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (3,140 )     -       (4,510 )     -  
Non-cash compensation (3)   1,596       1,365       6,836       5,119  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 130,885     $ 132,365     $ 523,540     $ 537,294  
               
Notes:              
(1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement.
(2)  Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, cash distributions less equity earnings from our investments, dividend income, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, gain on the extinguishment of debt and certain miscellaneous items.
(3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.


Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.  
Schedule of Free Cash Flow Calculation  
(Dollars in thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
                 
                 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
  December 31,   December 31,  
    2019       2018       2019       2018    
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 90,459     $ 93,285     $ 339,096     $ 357,321    
Add (subtract):                
Capital expenditures   (47,860 )     (58,051 )     (232,203 )     (244,816 )  
Dividends paid   -       (27,601 )     (55,445 )     (110,222 )  
Proceeds from the sale of assets   375       485       14,718       23,124    
Free cash flow $ 42,974     $ 8,118     $ 66,166     $ 25,407    
                 


Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
       
       
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2020
  Range
  Low   High
Net income $ 40     $ 50  
Add:      
  Income tax expense   28       33  
  Interest expense, net   135       130  
  Depreciation and amortization   314       309  
EBITDA   517       522  
       
Adjustments to EBITDA (1):      
Other, net (2)   (3 )     (3 )
Pension/OPEB expense   (1 )     (1 )
Non-cash compensation (3)   7       7  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 520     $ 525  
       
Notes:      
(1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement.
(2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, cash distributions less equity earnings from our investments, dividend income, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, gain on the extinguishment of debt and certain miscellaneous items.
(3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.


Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
to Free Cash Flow Guidance
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
       
       
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2020
  Range
  Low   High
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 350     $ 350  
Less capital expenditures   (205 )     (195 )
Free cash flow $ 145     $ 155  
       
       
To enhance the information in our outlook with respect to non-GAAP metrics, we are providing a range for certain GAAP measures that are components of the reconciliation of the non-GAAP metrics. The provision of these ranges is in no way meant to indicate that we are explicitly or implicitly providing an outlook on those GAAP components of the reconciliation. In order to reconcile the non-GAAP financial metric to GAAP, we have used ranges for the GAAP components that arithmetically add up to the non-GAAP financial metric. While we feel reasonably comfortable about the outlook for the non-GAAP financial metrics, we fully expect that the ranges used for the GAAP components will vary from actual results. We will consider our outlook of non-GAAP financial metrics to be accurate if the specific non-GAAP metric is met or exceeded, even if the GAAP components of the reconciliation are different from those provided in an earlier reconciliation.


Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Total Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
  December 31,
Summary of Outstanding Debt:   2019  
Term loans, net of discount $5,604 $ 1,779,109  
Revolving loan   40,000  
Senior unsecured notes due 2022, net of discount $1,998   443,002  
Finance leases   24,019  
Total debt as of December 31, 2019 $ 2,286,130  
Less deferred debt issuance costs   (8,152 )
Less cash on hand   (12,395 )
Total net debt as of December 31, 2019 $ 2,265,583  
   
Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve  
months ended December 31, 2019 $ 523,540  
   
Total Net Debt to last twelve months  
Adjusted EBITDA   4.33x  


Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Share
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
               
               
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2019       2018       2019       2018  
Net loss $ (5,822 )   $ (13,998 )   $ (19,931 )   $ (50,571 )
Integration and severance related costs, net of tax   5,712       7,590       17,449       23,986  
Storm costs (recoveries), net of tax   105       282       (171 )     1,768  
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax   (2,289 )     -       (3,288 )     -  
Local switching support settlement, net of tax   -       -       -       (2,978 )
Non-cash interest expense for swaps, net of tax   (112 )     1,051       (28 )     3,480  
Tax related to acquisition   -       -       -       1,062  
Divestiture related, tax (1)   -       -       -       767  
Change in deferred tax rate   686       (2,763 )     686       (2,763 )
Change in deferred tax rate, federal tax reform   -       (772 )     -       (5,169 )
Other, tax   1,227       1,340       1,865       1,340  
Non-cash stock compensation, net of tax   1,163       1,020       4,983       3,824  
Adjusted net income (loss) $ 670     $ (6,250 )   $ 1,565     $ (25,254 )
               
Weighted average number of shares outstanding   70,909       70,658       70,837       70,613  
Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.01     $ (0.09 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.36 )
               
Notes:              
               
(1) Includes sale of Virginia properties on July 31, 2018.
               


Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Key Operating Statistics
(Unaudited)
                       
      December 31, September 30,   % Change   December 31, % Change
        2019       2019     in Qtr     2018     YOY
                       
Voice Connections     835,997       854,430     (2.2%)       902,414     (7.4%)  
                       
Data and Internet Connections     784,165       784,151     0.0%       778,970     0.7%  
                       
Video Connections     84,171       86,446     (2.6%)       93,065     (9.6%)  
                       
Business and Broadband as % of total revenue (1)   75.8%       75.6%     0.3%       76.2%     (0.5%)  
                       
Fiber route network miles (long-haul and metro)     37,511       37,359     0.4%       36,944     1.5%  
                       
On-net buildings     12,264       11,732     4.5%       10,424     17.7%  
                       
Consumer Customers     582,818       602,482     (3.3%)       628,649     (7.3%)  
                       
Consumer ARPU   $73.52     $72.70     1.1%     $70.44     4.4%  
                       
                       
Notes:                    
(1) Business and Broadband revenue % includes: commercial/carrier, equipment sales and service, directory, consumer broadband and special access.
                       

