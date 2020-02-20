The Alkaline Water Company Announces Dirt Track Racing Rising Stars as New Brand Ambassadors

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) (the “Company”), a producer of premium bottled alkaline and flavored water sold under the brand names Alkaline88® and A88™, respectively, today announced a partnership with Wicked Cushion to sponsor two of Dirt track racing rising stars, Justin Sander and Brent Marks as brand ambassadors for the 2020 season.



“This is a new marketing approach for us, and we are thrilled to sponsor Justin and Brent for the 2020 season. Dirt track racing is the single most common form of auto racing in the United States, with hundreds of local and regional racetracks throughout the nation. More tickets are sold to dirt track races each year than NASCAR, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL combined. We are excited to introduce our brand to loyal fans of dirt track racing. Friends and family will enjoy the clean, smooth taste of our flagship product, Alkaline88®. We wish both drivers a successful season in 2020 and looking forward to seeing them continue their winning tradition with the Alkaline88® logo prominently displayed around their cars,” stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.

Wicked Cushion is a cross-aspect marketing platform that introduces brands and companies to the world of dirt track racing. The Company signed a co-primary sponsorship agreement for Sanders and an associate sponsorship agreement for Marks for the 2020 racing season including events with the World of Outlaws, All-Star Circuit of Champions, King of the West Series, Sprint Car Challenge Tour, the ASCS National Tour and other events around the country.

“We are excited to partner with and introduce Alkaline88 products to the racing community as well as the Esports community,” said Matthew Henninger, founder of Wicked Cushion. “The Alkaline88 products are fantastic, and we enjoy the smooth taste and clean hydration of their line of waters. We know that all of the race fans will love their alkaline and flavored waters.”

Justin Sanders is one of the most prolific racers out of the California circuit. Justin has won a combined total of 30 races over the 2018 and 2019 race season, including the 2019 Copper Classic in Alkaline88’s hometown, Phoenix, Arizona. The Justin Sanders Racing team will carry the Alkaline88® branding on the body of its race cars as well as on the top of the top wing for the entire season. Stay updated with Justin on Facebook at @JustinSandersRacing.

“We’re looking forward to having Alkaline88® on board this year and know that the race fans are going to enjoy learning about their amazing products.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by selecting the image or link below:

The Alkaline88® branding will also be prominently displayed on the side rear panels as well as on the underside of the top wing on the CJB Motorsports number 5 for the entire 2020 racing season. Brent Marks has competed as a full-time World of Outlaws series driver over the past four years. In 2019, Brent won the Williams Grove National Open, one of the “Crown Jewel” event in all of dirt track motorsports. Stay updated on Brent on Facebook or Twitter at @BrentMarks19.

About Wicked Cushion

New York based Wicked Cushion is a cross-aspect marketing platform and whose goal is to promote all forms of dirt track racing while helping to support the drivers, leagues, and facilities that work so hard to entertain race fans. The Wicked Cushion platform works to introduce innovative products, brands, and companies to dirt track racing and the overlooked value of dirt track Motorsports and ESports. Wicked Cushion also develops and distributes innovative consumer brands such as Wicked Energy Gum & Wicked Relief Gum with CBD. www.wicked-cushion.com, www.wickedenergygum.com, and www.wickedrelief.com

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) is a producer of premium bottled alkaline and flavored water sold under the brand names Alkaline88® and A88™, respectively. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes. The Company recently announced a broad line of CBD infused products, which include ingestibles and topical products. For its ingestibles line, the A88™ Infused Beverage Division Inc. produces CBD infused drinks, beverage shots, tinctures, capsules, and powder packs. For its topicals line, A88™ Infused Products Inc. produces salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath-salt all made with lab-tested full-spectrum hemp. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently pursuing a national multi-channel, mass-market expansion strategy with a direct-to-warehouse model and co-packaging facilities that are strategically located 600 miles within 95% of the U.S. population. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

The Company intends to comply in full with all federal, state, and local laws, rules and regulations as the Company develops its CBD-infused ingestible products. The Company will not pursue the commercial production or sale of CBD-infused ingestible products until legally permitted. The Company is closely watching and responding to all regulatory developments within the FDA and in each individual U.S. state, and plans to launch its CBD infused ingestible products accordingly.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO

800-923-1910

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

Media

Jessica Starman

888-461-2233

jessica@elev8newmedia.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.