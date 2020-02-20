XMedius Announces 2019 Partner of the Year Award Winners

XMedius Recognizes Top Global Partners

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMedius, a global leader in the field of enterprise communications solutions, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2019 Partner of the Year awards. The recipients throughout North America and Europe are recognized because of their outstanding thought leadership, superior customer service and extensive market expertise in XMedius’ solutions.



“Partnership is fundamental to the success of our businesses – and the 2019 award recipients personify our core values, share our company vision and have excelled in meeting and exceeding the needs of our mutual customers,” said Jean Champagne, president and CEO of XMedius. “We are proud to work closely with these leaders in the industry who are determined to provide the best enterprise communications solutions to our customers.”

This year, five awards are being given to honor the partners that have an in-depth understanding of the markets XMedius serves, a thorough expertise in XMedius solutions and outstanding sales growth.

The 2019 XMedius Partner of the Year recipients are:

Toshiba America Business Solutions : Document Management Markets Partner of the Year

: Document Management Markets Partner of the Year Image Source, A Visual Edge Technology Company : Document Management Markets Partner of the Year

: Document Management Markets Partner of the Year Novatech : Document Management Markets Partner of the Year

: Document Management Markets Partner of the Year ConvergeOne : Americas UC Voice Partner of the Year

: Americas UC Voice Partner of the Year Presidio: Americas UC Data Partner of the Year

To learn more about XMedius solutions and the 2019 Partner of the Year winners, visit http://www.xmedius.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About XMedius

XMedius is a global leader in the field of enterprise communications solutions. Its suite of enterprise-grade on-premises and cloud communications solutions enable businesses to benefit from secure and unified communication, as well as to exchange sensitive and confidential data that meets and exceeds industry regulatory compliance requirements. Based in Montreal (Canada), with offices in Seattle (USA) and Paris (France), the company serves businesses, enterprises and service providers through a global team of customer focused employees. Its solutions are deployed worldwide across a number of sectors, including education, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and legal services. For more information about XMedius and its solutions, visit www.xmedius.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

XMedius U.S. Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

XMedius Canada Media Contact:

Stéphane Vidal

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

XMedius Solutions Inc.

(514) 787-2121

stephane.vidal@xmedius.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb5dd881-a0f9-469a-9e27-4cc0a9dc0939



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.