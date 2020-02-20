Alluxio Joins Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation to Help Scale and Accelerate Presto Query Engine

Alluxio to Sponsor and Exhibit at the Very First PrestoCon

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , the developer of open source cloud data orchestration software, today announced it has joined Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation . Along with members such as Facebook, Uber, Twitter and Alibaba, together we help scale and accelerate the popular distributed SQL query engine Presto . In addition, Alluxio will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the very first PrestoCon . Presto with Alluxio brings together two open source technologies to provide a unique solution for hybrid and multi-cloud deployments for the modern analytic stack.



“With more companies using Presto Alluxio Stack (PAS) for reporting and analytics, we see tremendous demand for both remote data access and data acceleration as organizations look towards modernizing their analytic stack, particularly to embrace cloud environments,” said Steven Mih, CEO, Alluxio. “In PAS, Alluxio brings data closer to Presto, dramatically simplifying hybrid cloud environments without creating any additional copies of data. As a member of the Presto Foundation we work closely with other members to continue to advance and innovate on open source analytics for the enterprise.”

“One of the core principles of the Presto Foundation is one open, neutral and united Presto community,” said Brian Hsieh, Head of Open Source Program Office at Uber and Presto Foundation Governing Board Chairperson. “With that in mind, the Presto Foundation is looking forward to having Alluxio as part of the ecosystem around open source PrestoDB and creating wider impact for the entire PrestoDB community.”

“The Linux Foundation is dedicated to building sustainable open source ecosystems and we are happy to host the Presto Foundation to accelerate its development,” said Chris Aniszczyk, Vice President of Developer Relations, The Linux Foundation. “We welcome Alluxio into the community and look forward to their continued contributions cultivating the adoption of Presto across industries.”

Alluxio at PrestoCon

Alluxio will sponsor and exhibit at PrestoCon , an event where users from industry leading companies will share use cases and best practices, developers will discuss project features and considerations, and users and developers will collaborate to advance the use of Presto. The conference will be held on March 24 at San Mateo Marriott San Francisco Airport.

Alluxio will showcase and provide live demonstrations of the Alluxio Open Source Data Orchestration platform .

