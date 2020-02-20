ManTech Launches “Career Enablement” to Accelerate Employee Advancement

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today launches a new “Career Enablement” program that will propel careers in the technology industry’s most exciting sectors, including cyber, cloud, data collection and analytics – and model-based systems engineering that may help take Man to Mars.



“ManTech’s Career Enablement puts our people at the wheel of an exciting journey destined for recognition and reward,” said Jeff Brody, Chief Human Resources Officer at ManTech. “Our roadmaps for advancement maximize employees’ careers as individual contributors, managers and senior leaders.”

“Career Enablement opens up opportunities that not only lead to the future, but could very well help shape it,” Brody added. “This program is for people with ‘the right stuff’ – curiosity, ambition, growth mindset and tenacity.”

Career Enablement is the latest in a series of ManTech programs designed to enhance the careers and interests of its employees. ManTech employees can earn college degrees in cyber, analytics and cloud computing – tuition free – through the company’s partnership with Purdue University Global, and study thousands of technology and business courses via Skillsoft. In concert with educational initiatives, ManTech Communities of Practice (CoP) provide the opportunity to explore sophisticated technologies, and Tech Elite/Tech Fellows programs encourage and reward innovative solutions developed by employees.



About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

