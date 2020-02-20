GCSEN, FALA TECHNOLOGIES CO-HOST NY STATE FUZEHUB MANUFACTURING EVENT FOR START-UPS

FuzeHub’s Build4Scale 101 Workshop, Fala Technologies, Kingston NY FuzeHub’s Build4Scale 101 Workshop, Fala Technologies, Kingston NY

SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR ORG, HIGH-TECH R&D FIRM WELCOME REGIONAL STARTUPS FOR EARLY STAGE DEVELOPMENT & PROTOTYPE TRAINING

"GCSEN's new Evergreen Fab Lab in the Fala Technologies facility will be an R&D space for startups with manufactured products, filling a huge gap in the region.” ” — Tony DiMarco, Managing Director, GCSEN

KINGSTON, NY, USA, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 29, 2020, GCSEN , the Global Center for Social Entrepreneurship Network teamed up with Fala Technologies to co-host a “Build4Scale 101 Workshop” for the Hudson Valley (HV). The all-day Workshop was powered by FuzeHub , a non-profit that serves as a NY Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NYMEP) center, along with MTEC, the HV NYMEP center. The Workshop was promoted by the HV Startup Fund and the HV Venture Hub.Tony DiMarco, heading up the effort for GCSEN said, “It was a pleasure to co-host the FuzeHub Build4Scale workshop at GCSEN’s new EvergreenGen event and maker space, located at Fala Technologies. We were able to meet numerous startups requiring a manufactured product, helping them to become aware of our Evergreen Accelerator / Incubator / Fab Lab, as well as the world class prototype manufacturing capabilities of Fala Technologies.”Fala Technologies is a major production engineering, contract manufacturing, machine design and tech R & D firm in Kingston NY. Working with FuzeHub which is supported by Empire State Development’s Division of Science, Technology & Innovation, the workshop was centered on exercises promoting Product Design, development of strategic Bills of Materials and Bills of Design, Proof of Concept and Prototype Production.FuzeHub executives Kim Lloyd, Director of Special Projects and Everton Henriques, NY MEP Solution Director, were instrumental in bringing the workshop to GCSEN and Fala Technologies. Facilitators for FuzeHub were Dan Radomski and Eric Fasser. There were 40 participants in the Workshop including startups with a need for a manufactured product, manufacturing firms, and advanced manufacturing services providers, and FuzeHub and GCSEN staff. Fala Technologies’ President Frank Falatyn and GCSEN’s Director of Operations Ron Zorrilla participated. Also benefiting from the workshop were GCSEN alumni and intern Brandon Witter (Wheaton College, MA), Vandal Chase (Wheaton), Eammon Wittler (Wheaton) and Isabel Castillo (Vassar College), founder of Izana Women, a women’s adaptive clothing firm.Tony DiMarco, GCSEN Managing Director and a Founding Manager of the Hudson Valley Startup Fund added, “The attendees benefited from the expertise and insights of the FuzeHub team, enabling them to determine next-steps for their manufacturing operations. FuzeHub did a great job facilitating the workshops here. Our Evergreen Fab Lab in this facility will be an R&D space for startups with manufactured products, filling a huge gap in the region.” The HV Startup Fund is a member-managed seed capital fund that invests in companies with proprietary technology, market-defining products and rapid growth potential in or around the region.GCSEN is dedicated to spreading the vision of Social Entrepreneurship to students and adult learners across the world. Its credo is to “Make Meaning, Make Money, and Move the World to a Better Place” via Social Entrepreneurship education and social venture activation. Social Entrepreneurs run economically sustainable businesses and non-profits with a “4 P” mission, addressing an entrenched social problem to benefit People, Profit, Planet & Place. GCSEN’s offerings include on-line blended learning courses, bootcamp experiences held at college partner campuses for students and faculty, personal coaching and business consulting services. GCSEN’s new self-guiding book “GET TO WOW! EXPLORING YOUR INNER SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR” is available on www.gcsen.com/getwow For additional information, contact Tony DiMarco at tony@gcsen.com



