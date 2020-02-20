The Emerging Markets Report: A Record Rise in Revenue

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the real estate business the prevailing axiom of success is “location, location, location.” For small-cap companies the mantra might better read “revenue, revenue, revenue.”

And the revenue mantra is perhaps even more imperative in the still nascent cannabis industry which appears to be in a moment of reorganization, a transformative period where some companies will go by the wayside while others- likely driven by revenue, will survive and succeed. Most will recall a similar pattern after the dot com bubble which saw to the demise of lesser stories like Pets.com but also saw survivors like Amazon and Google excel.

To this end, Tuesday’s revenue news from cannabis testing and technology company Digipath (OTCQB: DIGP) should turn heads. In brief, the Company posted a 26% increase in revenue for the first fiscal quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019. And to show that this percentage isn’t picayune as to dollar value, the actual 2020 revs are $808,930 as compared to $642,115 in 2019.

The rise is directly related to a significant increase in testing cannabis and hemp samples per regulatory requirements in the State of Nevada. Digipath is well-established as a market leader in the mandatory Nevada testing industry. And it is growing.

Clearly, revenue isn’t the only thing that matters, but certainly growing revenue portends confidence in management, the product or service offering and a portends a positive trend of revenue itself.

And while the cannabis industry might be reorganizing and restructuring, identifying those with growing revenue rapidly in the growing cannabis industry would certainly seem a leading indicator to survival and success.

About Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP)

Digipath, Inc., supports the cannabis industry’s best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, formulations, and new canna-tech to the cannabis industry.

Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client’s products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stock brokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $115,000 by Digipath, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. A contributor to this report has been paid 1.2 million shares and receives $3,500 a month for investor relations services on behalf of Digipath.

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Florida Office

15701 State Road 50, Suite #205

Clermont, FL 34711

E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.