CBX-O,an end-to-end loan origination platform launched to empower the customers with improved data analysis &automation

Commercial Loan Origination is the first cloud based product from the stable of CBX where customer experiences are being reimagined to be context-aware&seamless

With CBX-O, banks can now 'Reimagine Commercial Lending’. First from our CBX stable, the platform provides a highly flexible, enterprise-level credit risk management framework,” — Ramanan S V, CEO, Strategic Monetisation, Intellect Design Arena Limited.

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contextual Banking eXperience–Origination (CBX-O), a cloud based, end-to-end loan origination product is launched from the house of Intellect to re-imagine the loan origination. The comprehensive platform will allow financial institutions to automate processes, streamline operations, save operational costs and provide a superior customer experience.

Built on modern cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and API-first technology, CBX-O is a cloud-based end-to-end loan origination platform designed to deliver intelligent credit decisions. The platform is powered by AI & ML for data aggregation and credit risk analysis that gives real-time contextual insights, while driving greater productivity across the entire credit ecosystem.'

The commercial lending space is changing across the globe. Time consuming processes and multiple levels of approval have made commercial lending highly complex and inefficient for customers. Lenders are under pressure to maximise revenue, reduce costs, boost operational efficiency, reduce time taken to close new and extended loans, and provide a stellar customer experience. In an increasingly fragmented and competitive marketplace, the cloud-based loan management platform is a boon to financial institutions. It eases out the entire process and delivers an exceptional lending experience for greater customer retention.

Contextual Banking eXperience (CBX), is a suite of products that delivers market-leading, compliant and highly secured, functionally rich banking products, as a service. CBX-O is a comprehensive commercial loan origination system designed to leverage the power of data for faster analysis of information from disparate sources to drive peak efficiencies across the credit lifecycle. The system has the capability to offer custom solutions by re-configuring workflows to suit the uniqueness of any business.

The solution is adaptable, agile and offers an enterprise class origination platform that is responsive to changing business needs in loans. It assists banks to meet service levels without conceding on cost and become more agile to be competitive, thus delivering significant return-on-investment. Financial institutions can deliver instant, automated decisions to applicants from any origination channel due to powerful decisioning, dynamic features, extensive third-party integrations and highly customizable applications.

Key Benefits and Improved functionalities of CBX-O:

CBX-O boasts of a host of new and improved functionalities, which is set to attract banks across the globe.

Empowered Ecosystem

• Componentised/modular architecture to grow, as business grows

• Extreme deployment flexibility for extreme scale and selective rollbacks

• Open APIs for ease of integration with internal and external systems

Driving Higher Efficiency

• Informed credit decisions, leveraging structured and unstructured data

• Consultative conversations with reduced TAT

• Smart aggregation of post sanction information and actionable

Designed for Digital

• Configurable widgets giving role-based contextual insights

• Intuitive decisions views, enabling informed decision-making

• Document monitoring and Covenant Compliance

Customer-Centric

• Customisable workflows for expertise-driven processes; Dynamic product offering with cross-sell recommendations

• On-the-fly workflows to handle emergent and exceptional scenarios

• Defining credit score, advance warning and determining risk-adjusted pricing

“For many organisations the commercial loan origination process is plagued with various issues: high cost of acquisition, complexity, labour-intensiveness, critical customer data, legacy systems, rising risk scenario and an ever-changing regulatory framework, not to mention the need for speed and efficiency by demanding customers.”, said Ramanan S V, CEO, Strategic Monetisation, Intellect Design Arena Limited.

He further added, “With CBX-O, banks can now 'Reimagine Commercial Lending’. First from our CBX stable, the platform provides a highly flexible, enterprise-level credit risk management framework, aimed at empowering Credit Heads to deliver real-time informed decisions. The in-built configurable and streamlined processes of the system implements complex risk assessment and decision-making processes for banks and financial institutions to make faster decisions at every stage of the credit life cycle.”

The platform’s architecture gives the flexibility to the bank to configure workflows basis the business needs, providing an ecosystem for easy integration of internal and external systems. Commercial loan origination is configured to empower banks with the much needed data analysis and automation for the delivery of smarter and faster decisions. It speeds up the entire credit decisioning process and eliminates overheads, thereby helping to streamline, manage and automate the loan processing system.

Financial institutions that wish to digitise and streamline their commercial lending processes are invited to book for a free personalised demo of CBX-O at https://www.cbxsuite.com/

About Contextual Banking eXperience (CBX):



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.