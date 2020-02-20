Global Nootropics Market to be Worth USD 5,959 Million By 2024 at a CAGR of around 15.7% - ZMR

Nootropics Market

Global Nootropics Market expected to reach approximately USD 5,959 million by 2024, at a CAGR of around 15.7% between 2018 and 2024

Global Nootropics Market expected to reach approximately USD 5,959 million by 2024, at a CAGR of around 15.7% between 2018 and 2024” — Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Nootropics Market By Application (Memory Enhancement, Mood and Depression, Attention and Focus, Longevity and Anti-Aging, Sleep, Recovery, and Dream Enhancement, and Anxiety): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017—2024”. According to the report, the global nootropics market was valued at around USD 1,324 million in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately USD 5,959 million by 2024, at a CAGR of around 15.7% between 2018 and 2024.

Nootropics are also known as cognitive enhancers or smart drugs. These include supplements, drugs, and other related substances that can advance cognitive function, mainly executive functions, motivation, creativity, memory, or attention in healthy individuals. Nootropics can be synthetic or natural substances that are preferred widely to enhance an individual’s mental performance. Caffeine, L-Theanine, Creatine, Bacopa Monnieri, and Rhodiola Rosea are some of the popularly used nootropics.

Get Free Sample of this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/nootropics-market

The progression of the nootropics market is primarily due to the rising consumer expenditure on healthcare and wellness. Moreover, the growing competition in education and career demands a workforce that is not only competitive but also talented. To gain a competitive advantage, a large number of people globally prefer supplements and smart drugs for improving their concentration and grasping power. This, in turn, is estimated to boost the nootropics market in the near future. The extensive and continually growing list of potential nootropics is predicted to increase the number of prospective consumers within the forecast timeline.

By application, the global nootropics market is classified into mood and depression, memory enhancement, attention and focus, anti-aging and longevity, sleep, recovery and dream enhancement, and anxiety. The memory enhancement is the held a considerable share in terms of revenue in the year 2017, due to a rapidly evolving working environment and the education system that gradually involves workload and mental and physical pressure to succeed. Moreover, the increasing aging population is at risk of suffering from dementia. The attention and focus and mood and depression are other applications. The increasing trend of cognitive enhancement among healthy individuals for professional advantage, personal improvement, academic success, athletic performance, and to sustain brain activities during old age is estimated to boost the demand for nootropic products over the projected timeline.

Browse TOC of this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/toc/nootropics-market

By region, the global nootropics market includes Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. North America contributed a considerable revenue share in 2017, owing to the rising number of consumers spending on health and wellness products. Asia Pacific nootropics market is another important region that is likely to register a considerable rate of growth over the forecast span, due to the increasing penetration of nootropics organizations in China and India. The Latin American market for nootropics is expected to grow owing to growing consumer awareness about the benefits of nootropics. The Middle Eastern and African nootropics market is projected to grow in the years ahead, due to the rise in the number of nootropic manufacturers and distributors in the region.

Some key players of the global nootropics market report are Accelerated Intelligence, Inc., Nootrobox, Inc., AlternaScript LLC, Onnit Labs LLC, Cephalon, Inc., Clarity Nootropics, Peak Nootropics, United Pharmacies, Powder City LLC, Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd, and SupNootropic Biological Technology Co., Ltd., among others.

This report segments the global nootropics market into:

Global Nootropics Market: Application Analysis

Memory Enhancement

Mood and Depression

Attention and Focus

Longevity and Anti-aging

Sleep, Recovery and Dream Enhancement

Anxiety

Global Nootropics Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Browse more Pharmaceutical Market Research Reports - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/category/pharmaceutical

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.