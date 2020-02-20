U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Deploys Forescout Across 1.3 Million Devices

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), the global leader in device visibility and control, today announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has deployed the Forescout platform across 1.3 million unique devices at more than 280 physical locations, hitting a critical cybersecurity milestone for the Agency.



As the largest civilian agency to participate in the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program, a federal enterprise cybersecurity program led by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the VA is leveraging Forescout’s agentless capabilities to achieve comprehensive device visibility across its facilities’ data centers including Veterans Health Administration, Veteran’s Benefits Administration and all other lines of business locations.

Forescout offers a powerful, flexible platform that gives comprehensive protection to the VA’s connected assets – from traditional IT to IoT and biomedical devices. Forescout’s technology discovers, classifies and assesses network-connected devices. After discovering a device, the Forescout platform uses a combination of passive and active methods to classify the device according to its type and ownership, then assesses the device’s security posture and allows an organization to set policies establishing authorized behaviors.

“The deployment of this technology provides the VA an authoritative source of truth for all IT assets connected to its network, including highly transient biomedical devices,” said Matt Hartley, vice president for Americas, Forescout. “Having a continuous and complete picture of the VA network environment and connected devices allows the VA to be more efficient and comprehensive at identifying and mitigating risk.”

Forescout is helping U.S. agencies meet many foundational Information Security Continuous Monitoring (ISCM) requirements as part of the CDM program, including:

Discovery and classification of devices

Continuous monitoring of devices

Control of devices to manage and mitigate risk

Orchestration with other security technologies and confirming these third-party tools are configured and functioning properly

Building upon the cyber-domain awareness provided by the Forescout platform, the VA is embarking on the risk mitigation phase of the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program (CDM). This phase will utilize Forescout’s eyeExtend products to accelerate integration and streamline workflows with other CDM solutions, including the security information and event management capabilities of QRadar and the configuration management database capabilities of ServiceNow. The VA is also integrating the Forescout platform’s device visibility and control capabilities with FireEye’s advanced threat intelligence to strengthen the VA’s threat response implementation and improve its ability to hunt for zero-day incidents of comprise discovered by FireEye.

“We are proud to be the VA’s partner as it closes in on an all-important goal of CDM to identify and mitigate cybersecurity threats in real time,” said Hartley. “Using Forescout and other core capabilities, the VA is moving from static, point-in-time audits to continuous domain awareness and response.”

