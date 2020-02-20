The RiskIQ Illuminate App in the CrowdStrike Store

Application combines unmatched external telemetry with endpoint intelligence

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiskIQ, the global leader in attack surface management, today is pleased to announce that the RiskIQ Illuminate app is now available inside the CrowdStrike Store. The app delivers the capabilities of Illuminate, RiskIQ's leading attack surface management platform, and pairs RiskIQ's extensive internet intelligence with CrowdStrike's rich endpoint telemetry. The combination of these two powerful data sets enables comprehensive visibility into an organization's internal and external attack surface.



RiskIQ has collected, stored, and analyzed a decade's worth of internet data to feed its technology, which discovers an organization's external digital footprint, monitors it for threats, and enables quick and thorough threat investigations. These external data sets, unmatched in the industry, allow the Illuminate platform to function as a DVR for the Internet, giving security teams the ability to detect attacks and look back to understand why and how they happened.

RiskIQ's external data sets combined with CrowdStrike’s deep endpoint data deliver security practitioners increased visibility of their entire attack surface and accelerate their investigation to respond more effectively to threats. As they conduct research, the RiskIQ app automatically identifies impacted endpoints. Analysts then gain a complete understanding of all related infrastructure to a given threat actor so companies can stay a step ahead of their adversaries.

"RiskIQ data powers several defense-based products and enables a community of over 85,000 security practitioners to conduct investigations into threats," said RiskIQ PassiveTotal founder and Vice President of Strategy Brandon Dixon. "This data becomes even more powerful when combined with CrowdStrike's endpoint telemetry."

“CrowdStrike established the CrowdStrike Store to enable partners to bring innovation and new capabilities to market faster so that customers can more quickly spot and stop the breach,” said Andy Horwitz, vice president of CrowdStrike Store. “With RiskIQ as a partner, we can extend the power of our cloud-delivered CrowdStrike Falcon platform to provide security teams with 360-degree visibility and monitoring of their entire digital attack surface both inside and outside the firewall. This is critical for our customers to gain complete context with external internet intelligence and internal endpoint data to help accelerate threat investigation and incident response to defend their enterprise.”

Key benefits to the application include

Creates complete security visibility by bridging external and internal threat intelligence data in one location

Enriches investigations by automatically searching endpoints for indicators of compromise (IoCs) as analysts pivot

Displays CrowdStrike Falcon Intelligence data directly alongside detailed Internet collection data

Accelerates hunting or incident response engagements by surfacing related or overlapping infrastructure data

Identifies any visibility gaps within the organization by analyzing CrowdStrike endpoint coverage and comparing it with the organization's attack surface

CrowdStrike customers can seamlessly trial the RiskIQ application through the CrowdStrike Store within the Falcon platform to gain a 360-degree view of their digital attack surface.

