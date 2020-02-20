On 6 February, Ambassador Eric Whitaker traveled to Tahoua where he donated 20 computers and 10 uninterruptible power supplies to the University of Tahoua to increase computer literacy and enhance the educational experience of the student body. He also attended the launch of a “Pay It Forward” grant to pair university students with girls to mentor them by offering them advice on leadership and other life skills. Finally, the Ambassador visited the American Shelf at the Maison de Jeunesse and Culture. Mr. Abdourahamane Moussa, the governor of Tahoua, and other dignitaries were on hand for the visit, which received wide coverage in the media.



