SEVERE WEATHER INFORMATION NUMBER THIRTEEN (13) – DEVELOPING TROPICAL DISTURBANCE WITHIN THE REGION
SAMOA, February 20 - ISSUED BY THE SAMOA METEOROLOGY DIVISION AT 5:00 AM – THURSDAY 20th FEBRUARY 2020
Potential Impacts:
Heavy downpours with poor visibility, strong and gusty winds with flying objects, foggy and slippery roads over mountain passes and ranges, strong river outflow and landslides, pooling near roadsides and waterways. Strong currents as well as rough seas and coastal inundation. Uproot breakable trees.
(The next severe weather information will be issued at 5:00 pm)
CLICK LINK FOR FULL ADVISORY
