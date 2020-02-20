Faleomavaega reappointed Samoa Rugby Union CEO

SAMOA, February 20 - SAMOA RUGBY UNION; Samoa Rugby Union Board has approved the reappointment of Faleomavaega Vincent Fepulea’i to continue as its Chief Executive Officer for a further term of four years.

The Board approval was made at a meeting on Tuesday 18 February 2020 after the interviewing panel unanimously voted to offer the incumbent Faleomavaega the role as he has shown an in depth understanding of the SRU’s current challenges.

The panel also noted the importance of continuity of operations and partnership with World Rugby and other SRU stakeholders.

“This is amongst many other achievements and milestones since he took over the CEO role in early 2015,” noted the panel.

Sixteen applications were received for the post from overseas and locally and after screening in accordance to the key objectives for the role, three candidates were shortlisted for interviews.

SRU Chairman Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi commended Faleomavaega for coming through a tough interviewing process.

“The Board is looking forward to continue working together with him as there is plenty of work to be done in this rugby calendar year, not only with our local competitions but our national teams and international engagements,” he said.

Faleomavaega said he appreciates the confidence shown by the Chairman and the Board in his ability to drive the processes needed to meet the challenges SRU will encounter in the ever changing face of world rugby.

The 55year old former Manu Samoa halfback is married to Jackie Hellesoe-Fepulea’i and they have 5 children and 1 grandchild.

