Portwell’s New Compact COM Express Type 6 Module with Cost-Effective, Optimized Performance Balance of Computing Power

PCOM-B653VGL features Intel® 8th Generation Core™ i3/i5/i7/Celeron® SoC processors (formerly Whiskey Lake U) with 15W TDP

This effective combination of optimized computing power and lower power consumption can enhance performance in multi-thread applications by up to 40 percent compared to its predecessor" — Maria Yang

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) market and a member of the Intel IoT Solutions Alliance, has launched PCOM-B653VGL, a new compact (95mm x 95mm) COM Express Type 6 module. According to Maria Yang, American Portwell’s product marketing engineer, PCOM-B653VGL is powered by Intel’s 8th Generation Core™ i3/i5/i7/Celeron SoC processors up to 4 cores/12 threads with a low 15W thermal design power (TDP).

“This effective combination of optimized computing power and lower power consumption can enhance performance in multithread applications by up to 40 percent compared to its predecessor,” says Yang. “The new PCOM-653VGL has more computing cores, than before, a higher memory bandwidth and capacity, new USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and multiple PCIe lanes. What’s more,” she adds, “because it runs with a low 15W TDP CPU, the new PCOM-653VGL can deliver high performance per watt and is particularly effective for thermal-sensitive applications. It is the optimal choice for factory automation, automated test equipment, gaming, networking, communication and IoT, medical equipment, transportation, AGV/smart warehouse, healthcare system and much more.”

At a mere 95mm x 95mm, the new PCOM-B653VGL COM Express Type 6 compact module packs a powerful range of features, including dual channel DDR4 Non-ECC SO-DIMM 2400 MHz up to 64 GB; triple independent displays with selectable options—VGA/DP, LVDS/eDP and display port support for up to 4K resolution; 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 8 x USB 2.0, 2 x SATA III, 2 x PCIe Gen 3 x4 and I x PCIe Gen 3 x1; a serial I/O supports 8-bit GPIO, I²C, SMBus and UART; 1x Gigabit Ethernet; on-board TPM 2.0 for security; on-board eMMC up to 32GB; wide DC input power range of 6-18VDC; operating temperature range from 0° to 60°C; AT/ATX mode; and 10+ years product lifespan.

According to Robert Feng, American Portwell’s senior product marketing director, customers can easily upgrade their previous Type 6 COMe module with the new PCOM-B653VGL and benefit from an optimized balance of computing power, accelerated graphic processing and overall improved power consumption, all of which enable quick time-to-market for their end product.

“At 10 Gbps, the integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2 offers twice the speed of the previous USB 3. 2 Gen 1 and makes much faster connections,” Feng explains. “The extended and upgraded PCIe Gen and lanes mean users can support a higher speed I/O card to service more applications. In addition,” Feng continues, “the new PCOM-653VGL supports the new advanced features offered by the 8th generation Core processors that now boost IoT designs from the edge to the cloud, including Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX), OpenVino™ and Media SDK to improve performance and accelerate video inferencing workload. This means,” Feng assures, “that not only do our customers gain the assurance of working with a leading COMe solution provider for the embedded market, but they also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the 10+ years long product life span support inherent with this Portwell product.”



