BitAngels Benelux to Host Second Premier Investor Network and Blockchain Pitch Event

Ruben Merre, CEO of NGRAVE and BitAngels Benelux City Leader to deliver opening address

/EIN News/ -- Brussels, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) BitAngels Benelux, a digital currency investor network to expand the blockchain investment ecosystem in the Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg), today announced their second event will take place March 3rd 2020 at co-working space, Betacowork, in Brussels, Belgium.

Following a successful launch event in Q4 2019, BitAngels Benelux’s selected lineup of presenters includes:

Give Nation, Arnaud Saint-Paul (CEO), https://givenation.world A blockchain-powered platform that gamifies the education of financial literacy for the next generation, in a safe ecosystem to practice money management.

Settlemint, Matthew Van Niekerk (CEO), https://settlemint.com BPaaS, the #1 low-code platform for building and deploying blockchain applications.

SILIQUA Diamond Capital AG, Immanuel Van Poppel (CEO), https://www.siliquadiamondcapital.com/ Tokenization of diamonds as a new alternative and digital asset class with a 1:1 backing of the digital asset, including physical storage in the free zone in VAT-exempt Geneva.

Tropos-AR, Sven Van de Perre (COO), http://www.tropos-ar.com A blockchain-powered Augmented Reality advertisement network with a focus on physical retail stores, offering an SDK that can be implemented in any mobile app.



“We’re really looking forward to further building out the community and we encourage projects to apply and investors to get in touch. The line-up of the 3rd is stellar with four companies that are in the midst of fundraising and that already have pledges. It’s a great opportunity for investors on the look-out to get exposed to projects that previously passed our internal validation.” said Ruben Merre, Chapter lead BitAngels Benelux and CEO of NGRAVE.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bitangels-benelux-march-2020-in-brussels-tickets-92769326553.

Contact:

Ruben Merre

Chapter Leader, BitAngels Benelux

ruben@ngrave.io



