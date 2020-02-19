Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, N.J., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share to stockholders of record as of March 4, 2020, payable on March 18, 2020. This represents an increase of $0.01 from the prior quarter’s dividend of $0.07 per share.



About Kearny Financial Corp.

Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank which operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 49 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. At December 31, 2019, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $6.6 billion in total assets.

For further information contact: Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kearny Financial Corp. (973) 244-4500



