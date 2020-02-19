ClubLife Management Selected to Manage The Golf Club at South River

Luxury Lifestyle Club Offers Golf, Dining, Social and Fitness Amenities

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubLife Management – the full-service management division sponsored by ClubCorp – announces it has been selected by The Brick Companies, a privately held company based in Edgewater, Maryland, that owns, develops and manages commercial, residential and recreational properties, to manage The Golf Club at South River, a luxury lifestyle, family friendly club just minutes from downtown Annapolis.



“ClubLife Management brings vast expertise – leveraging 60 years of experience in the private club industry – plus considerable resources, innovative ideas and access to a network of more than 300 clubs nationwide,” said Julie Natoli, Principal of The Brick Companies. “We are excited about the changes ClubLife Management will bring to the club, creating more efficient operations while enhancing the value of membership and the member experience.”



“The Golf Club at South River, an exceptional club located in one of the most beautiful and historic areas of the country, perfectly complements our portfolio of clubs,” said Tom Bennison, ClubCorp’s Chief Development Officer. “The ClubLife Management team looks forward to delivering new and enhanced experiences to members and furthering South River as the premier private club in the community.”



“We are honored that The Brick Companies, which represents so much legacy and tradition in the Washington, D.C. area, has selected ClubLife Management to take on operations at The Golf Club South River on their behalf,” said Billy Knight, ClubLife Management Vice President of Corporate Development. “We will continue to uphold the club’s dedication to family, friendship and sport as we leverage our industry-leading resources to maximize the club’s full potential.”



Located in Edgewater, Maryland, The Golf Club at South River features a beautiful and skillfully designed 18-hole parkland-style golf course with family friendly tees at every hole. The club offers a variety of golf events, leagues (including PGA Junior League Golf) and tournaments. Amenities also include a clubhouse offering casual and upscale dining and 24-hour fitness and spa facilities. In addition, the club offers a variety of spectacular private event spaces that can accommodate up to 150.



About ClubLife Management

ClubLife Management, an affiliate of ClubCorp, provides full-service management and management consulting to private clubs, premier resort and daily-fee golf courses, and city clubs. Services, with a hands-on focus and a dedicated team of senior executives, include access to ClubCorp's supplier purchasing power, leading technology platform and cutting-edge digital marketing. ClubLife Management clients include River Run Country Club (Davidson, NC); Engineers Country Club (Roslyn, NY); Crystal Lake Country Club (Crystal Lake, IL) and Waterfall Club (Clayton, GA). In addition, members can enjoy access to a worldwide network of over 300+ country clubs, city and stadium clubs. To request services or find out more about ClubLife Management, visit www.clublifemanagement.com or contact Billy Knight at 678.859.5497 or billy.knight@clubcorp.com



About ClubCorp

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, ClubCorp is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions and memorable moments for its more than 430,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries, ClubCorp creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, work spaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers and robust programming.



ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); Capital Club Beijing; and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp.



About The Brick Companies

The Brick Companies (TBC), a privately held company based in Edgewater, Maryland, owns, develops and manages commercial, residential and recreational properties "For Working, For Living, For Fun." Properties in the TBC portfolio are located in and around the Baltimore/Washington metro area. Some of its assets include Queenstown Harbor on Maryland's Eastern Shore, the Golf Club at South River in Edgewater, Md., Atlantic Marinas on the Patapsco, on the Magothy and at Ferry Point, and approximately 750,000 square feet of commercial buildings in Maryland and Virginia. Moreover, the company is committed to environmental and social responsibility, as demonstrated by its "green building" philosophy and its support for charities and social causes through The TBC Foundation. For more information, visit www.thebrickcompanies.com.

The Golf Club at South River in Edgewater, Maryland A luxury lifestyle, family friendly club just minutes from downtown Annapolis, The Golf Club at South River features a beautiful and skillfully designed 18-hole parkland-style golf course.



