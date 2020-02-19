LIVEPERSON, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating potential claims against LivePerson, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating potential claims against LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) on behalf of its stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether LivePerson, Inc. has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Investors who purchased shares of LivePerson, Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

On November 7, 2019, LivePerson reported its third quarter 2019 financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and said it expected a net loss per share of $0.35 til $0.40 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and a net loss per share of $1.45 to $1.51 per share for the full year 2019.

Then, on February 13, 2020, after the market closed, in connection with issuing fourth quarter 2019 financial results, LivePerson reported a fourth quarter loss of $0.43 per share for the quarter compared to a loss of $0.11 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 and missing the Company's prior forecast. Similarly, LivePerson reported a loss of $1.53 per share for the full year 2019, which also missed the Company's prior forecast.

Following this news, the price of LivePerson’s common stock feel by $11.02 per share, or 24.5%, to close at $33.96 per share on February 14, 2020.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.